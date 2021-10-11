 
 

Joan Collins Speaks Against Cancel Culture: 'That's Sick'

During a new interview, the 'Dynasty' legend is also asked about her opinion on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but the 88-year-old actress refuses to comment on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

  • Oct 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Joan Collins doesn't want to be involved in social media debates. The "Dynasty" legend revealed in a new interview ahead of the publication of her memoir, "My Unapologetic Diaries", that she has had enough of cancel culture.

Speaking with the Sunday Times, the 88-year-old actress said, "I don't want to engage in any way, shape or form with these morons." She went on to share, "People can't say what they think, because they'll get canceled. Dredging up tweets from 15 years ago, about what somebody might have said when they were 14, I think that's sick."

During the interview, Joan was also asked about her opinion on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. However, she refused to comment on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. "I think they've had enough oxygen in the press," the English star opined. Meanwhile, of Piers Morgan, who is one of vocal critics of the royal couple, Joan said, "He's more interesting than any of them."

This wasn't the first time for Joan to criticize cancel culture. Last week, she told the Daily Mail, "You can't say anything these days without being canceled," adding, "You can't say anything these days without being canceled?"

However, that didn't stop Joan from speaking her mind. In her new book, she blasted the Kardashians for their "awful" plastic surgery. "We all talk about it. Have you ever been in a hairdressers? The Kardashians, for instance," the "American Horror Story" star shared. "Kris Jenner, their mother, is a good friend of mine and I don't want to be rude about her children, but there's an awful lot of surgery there and I've talked to my friends about it, as I'm sure you have, the bottoms, the tiny waists."

She also dissed her "Dynasty" co-star Linda Evans for getting plastic surgery. "Are you supposed to ignore somebody when they come in with tape on their eyelid?" she wrote. "Am I the only one who thinks there's an obesity crisis? Those lips people have done, I think they look ludicrous. I'm sorry. And if people want to go round looking like that I'm going to laugh at it."

