Jesy Nelson on Blackfishing Accusations: 'I'm Very Aware that I'm a White British Woman'
In a new interview, the former member of Little Mix says she doesn't know about the allegations saying that she deleted Instagram comments from those accusing her of blackfishing.

  • Oct 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jesy Nelson has reacted to blackfishing accusations. Having been hit with the allegations following the release of "Boyz" featuring Nicki Minaj, the former Little Mix member said, "I'm very aware that I'm a white British woman."

The English singer addressed the matter in a new interview with Vulture. "The whole time I was in Little Mix I never got any of that. And then I came out of [the band] and people all of a sudden were saying it. I wasn't on social media around that time, so I let my team [deal with it], because that was when I'd just left," she first elaborated.

"But I mean, like, I love Black culture. I love Black music. That's all I know; it's what I grew up on," the 30-year-old musician went on explaining. "I'm very aware that I'm a white British woman; I've never said that I wasn't."

Jesy also weighed in on allegations that she deleted Instagram comments from those accusing her of blackfishing. She claimed, "I don't know about that. Maybe it was my team."

Jesy was dragged by Internet users after she dropped a music video of her solo debut single, "Boyz", which also featured Sean "P. Diddy" Combs cameo. "Jesy Nelson's new video for Boyz features Nicki Minaj, a black woman. Why is Jesy's skin DARKER than Nicki's? Is this blackfishing, and is it acceptable?" one user asked, before someone else insisted, "Jesy Nelson really is the poster girl for blackfishing at this point."

Another argued, "Not only is Boyz by Jesy Nelson a bad song but the music video does nothing to quell the accusations of blackfishing she's faced her entire career." A third questioned, "I'm sorry, but how does #JesyNelson continuously get away with very apparent and unapologetic blackfishing? Y'all can feel bad for her and still hold her accountable, I'm confused."

Jesy Nelson Accused of Blackfishing in New Music Video With Nicki Minaj

Jesy Nelson Feels 'Weird' as She and Little Mix Members 'Haven't Spoken' Since Her Exit

Jesy Nelson Insists She Never Said She Was Quitting Music When Leaving Little Mix

Snippet of Jesy Nelson's New Song With Nicki Minaj Leaks

