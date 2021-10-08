Kanye West May Launch Dating App Soon

WENN Celebrity

In other news, the 'Donda' artist has finally earned his first ever Diamond certification as his 2007 track 'Stronger' surpassed the 10 million sales mark earlier this week.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West never stops expanding his business. The "Donda" star reportedly has just applied for 10 new trademarks for "YE" on various different industries, including dating app.

According to reporter Josh Gerben, Kanye's company Mascotte Holdings has filed 10 new trademark applications on October 1. The filings indicated that through his company, the musician wanted to spread his business to various industries such as "masks, computers, sports bags, home goods and even a dating website."

Fans seemingly were excited as one fan said, "dating website? place is gonna be full of virgins fr." Another user exclaimed, "LETS GOOOO MY WIFE ON THAT KANYE DATING SITE." Some others were trolling by coming up with possible names of Kanye's dating app which included, "ye tinder," "yematch," and "yefansmeet.com." Eitherway, one person believed, "The 'Ye' dating website is going to be FIRE!" Someone else, meanwhile, wrote, "gonna need the Ye pods."

In other news, Kanye has finally earned his first ever Diamond certification as "Stronger" surpassed the 10 million sales mark earlier this week. The song was released back in 2007 off his third album "Graduation".

Def Jam Records announced the milestone on Twitter, writing, "Kanye West's 'Stronger' is now @RIAA certified DIAMOND! Congratulations to Yeezy and the entire team."

It was previously revealed that there were only 58 songs which have been certified Diamond, which is the highest honor from the Recording Industry Association of America. Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" was the fastest song to ever earn the certification.

Among tracks which have achieved the milestone are Justin Bieber's "Baby" and "Sorry", Eminem's "Not Afraid" and "Lose Yourself", Lady GaGa's "Poker Face" and "Bad Romance" as well as Drake's "God's Plan".

In addition, an "intimate" new documentary about Kanye, titled "jeen-yuhs", is also set to arrive on Netflix next year. Directed by Coddie Simmons and Chike Ozah, the documentary will capture two decades of the rapper's life and career while showcasing "both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist."