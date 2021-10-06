Keke Palmer 'Trully Getting Worried' as Friend/Fitness Influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims Is Missing

Instagram Celebrity

Also pleading for help to share information about the social media personality's whereabouts are her sisters after the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirms she was last seen September 8.

Oct 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - While the mystery surrounding the death of Gabby Petito a.k.a. Gabrielle Petito has not been solved, another case of social media personality's disappearance hits a celebrity close to home. Keke Palmer has expressed her concern after her friend and fitness influencer Ca'Shawn "Cookie" Sims has been missing since last month.

Making use of her social media platform to spread the news, the actress posted on Instagram on Monday, October 4, "I can't believe I'm making a post like this about Cashawn!!" She added, "I just want to get the word out there as all her family and friends and I are truly getting worried. It has been practically a month since any of us have seen her, we just want to know that she's safe."

Keke said Ca'Shawn's phone is off and she's not in possession of her dog, which is "very very unlike her." The "Scream Queens" alum urged her followers to spread the word about Ca'Shawn's disappearance as she admitted that she and the fitness trainer's family "are just really at a lost as to what to do."

Also pleading for help to find information about Ca'Shawn's whereabouts was her sister Ca'rynn "Cee" Sims. On Tuesday, she wrote on Instagram, "Please be on the look out for finding my sister to ensure that she's okay and safe. She has abandoned her home, her dog and seemingly her phone which is unlike her."

"Our extended family (my grandad, aunts and cousins) cannot reach her alike with my middle sister, mom and dad," Ca'rynn explained why her family's getting worried. She added that there's been "no indication to where she may have been headed after last leaving her home."

"I never thought there'd come a day of me posting a missing flyer for my sister," she wrote in disbelief, before pleading with her followers, "We want her covered in prayers, God's grace and to know that she is whole, well and alive."

Ca'Shawn's other sister Chris'tol Sims, meanwhile, described her as "a very independent person and enjoys her solitude," noting the family has become concerned after not being able to reach her. She shared, "As we've recently started living in separate places, I do not have day-to-day access to her. I'm trying to make sure she's okay, and will exhaust every option."

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department posted a missing persons alert for Ca'Shawn on Monday. In a Facebook post, she is described as "a 30 year-old female Black who was last seen on September 8, 2021 on the 2100 block of Broach Ave., in Duarte."

According to the description, Ca'Shawn "is 5'1" tall, 120lbs with black shoulder length hair and brown eyes. Ms. Sim has a tattoo of 'It's found in the soul' on her left collarbone, 'Earth' on her left forearm, and a tattoo of Spanish writing on her back."

The statement continued to read, "Her family is concerned with her wellbeing and asking for the public's help." Anyone with information about Ca'Shawn is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.