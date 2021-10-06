 
 

Keke Palmer 'Trully Getting Worried' as Friend/Fitness Influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims Is Missing

Keke Palmer 'Trully Getting Worried' as Friend/Fitness Influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims Is Missing
Instagram
Celebrity

Also pleading for help to share information about the social media personality's whereabouts are her sisters after the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirms she was last seen September 8.

  • Oct 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - While the mystery surrounding the death of Gabby Petito a.k.a. Gabrielle Petito has not been solved, another case of social media personality's disappearance hits a celebrity close to home. Keke Palmer has expressed her concern after her friend and fitness influencer Ca'Shawn "Cookie" Sims has been missing since last month.

Making use of her social media platform to spread the news, the actress posted on Instagram on Monday, October 4, "I can't believe I'm making a post like this about Cashawn!!" She added, "I just want to get the word out there as all her family and friends and I are truly getting worried. It has been practically a month since any of us have seen her, we just want to know that she's safe."

Keke said Ca'Shawn's phone is off and she's not in possession of her dog, which is "very very unlike her." The "Scream Queens" alum urged her followers to spread the word about Ca'Shawn's disappearance as she admitted that she and the fitness trainer's family "are just really at a lost as to what to do."

Also pleading for help to find information about Ca'Shawn's whereabouts was her sister Ca'rynn "Cee" Sims. On Tuesday, she wrote on Instagram, "Please be on the look out for finding my sister to ensure that she's okay and safe. She has abandoned her home, her dog and seemingly her phone which is unlike her."

"Our extended family (my grandad, aunts and cousins) cannot reach her alike with my middle sister, mom and dad," Ca'rynn explained why her family's getting worried. She added that there's been "no indication to where she may have been headed after last leaving her home."

  See also...

"I never thought there'd come a day of me posting a missing flyer for my sister," she wrote in disbelief, before pleading with her followers, "We want her covered in prayers, God's grace and to know that she is whole, well and alive."

Ca'Shawn's other sister Chris'tol Sims, meanwhile, described her as "a very independent person and enjoys her solitude," noting the family has become concerned after not being able to reach her. She shared, "As we've recently started living in separate places, I do not have day-to-day access to her. I'm trying to make sure she's okay, and will exhaust every option."

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department posted a missing persons alert for Ca'Shawn on Monday. In a Facebook post, she is described as "a 30 year-old female Black who was last seen on September 8, 2021 on the 2100 block of Broach Ave., in Duarte."

According to the description, Ca'Shawn "is 5'1" tall, 120lbs with black shoulder length hair and brown eyes. Ms. Sim has a tattoo of 'It's found in the soul' on her left collarbone, 'Earth' on her left forearm, and a tattoo of Spanish writing on her back."

The statement continued to read, "Her family is concerned with her wellbeing and asking for the public's help." Anyone with information about Ca'Shawn is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

You can share this post!

Nicki Minaj Celebrates Papa Bear's 1st Birthday in Kung Fu Panda-Themed Party

Gabby Petito's Family Speaks Out on 'Dr. Phil', Urges Brian Laundrie to Turn Himself In
Related Posts
Keke Palmer Apologizes to Met Gala Chef After He Defends the Food

Keke Palmer Apologizes to Met Gala Chef After He Defends the Food

Met Gala Chef Defends Menu After Keke Palmer Posted Pic of Sad-Looking Salad

Met Gala Chef Defends Menu After Keke Palmer Posted Pic of Sad-Looking Salad

Keke Palmer Offers Glimpse at Sad-Looking Dinner at 2021 Met Gala

Keke Palmer Offers Glimpse at Sad-Looking Dinner at 2021 Met Gala

Keke Palmer Sends Fans into Frenzy After She Asks Brooklyn Beckham 'Where Are You From?' at Met Gala

Keke Palmer Sends Fans into Frenzy After She Asks Brooklyn Beckham 'Where Are You From?' at Met Gala

Most Read
Prince William Reportedly Stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Christening Lilibet at Windsor
Celebrity

Prince William Reportedly Stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Christening Lilibet at Windsor

Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties

Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

Dog the Bounty Hunter Continues His Brian Laundrie Search in Swampy Water, New Sighting Is Reported

Dog the Bounty Hunter Continues His Brian Laundrie Search in Swampy Water, New Sighting Is Reported

'The Bachelor' Alum Jesse Palmer Feels 'Lucky' to Have Married Fiancee Emely Fardo

'The Bachelor' Alum Jesse Palmer Feels 'Lucky' to Have Married Fiancee Emely Fardo

LeBron James Gets Schooled by Enes Kanter After His 'Ridiculous' Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

LeBron James Gets Schooled by Enes Kanter After His 'Ridiculous' Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

Charlie Sheen Cuts Denise Richards of Child Support After Daughter's Abusive Accusations

Charlie Sheen Cuts Denise Richards of Child Support After Daughter's Abusive Accusations

Kim Richards Earns Praises With Her Apparent New Look at Niece's Bat Mitzvah

Kim Richards Earns Praises With Her Apparent New Look at Niece's Bat Mitzvah

Gordon Ramsay Praises Daughter Holly for Overcoming Trauma After Two Sexual Assaults

Gordon Ramsay Praises Daughter Holly for Overcoming Trauma After Two Sexual Assaults

Deyjah Harris Wants People to Stop Bringing Up T.I. and Tiny on Her Posts: 'Just Chill'

Deyjah Harris Wants People to Stop Bringing Up T.I. and Tiny on Her Posts: 'Just Chill'

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

MMA Star Justin Thornton Dead at 38 After Knocked Out in a Fight

MMA Star Justin Thornton Dead at 38 After Knocked Out in a Fight

Bhad Bhabie Mistaken for Cardi B as She Shows Dramatic Makeover

Bhad Bhabie Mistaken for Cardi B as She Shows Dramatic Makeover