 
 

Lala Kent Insists Demi Lovato's 'California Sober' Approach Is 'Not Real' and Disrespectful

Lala Kent Insists Demi Lovato's 'California Sober' Approach Is 'Not Real' and Disrespectful
Instagram
Celebrity

When speaking about the 'Dancing With the Devil' singer's unconventional recovery strategy in a new interview, the 'Vanderpump Rules' star claims that 'it's not a real thing.'

  • Oct 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lala Kent has weighed in on Demi Lovato's "California Sober" recovery approach again. In a new interview, the "Vanderpump Rules" star insisted that she doesn't believe that such an unconventional method of sobriety is working.

When making an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen", the reality star shared her thoughts on "California Sober" after a viewer asked how she felt after her co-star Raquel Leviss said that her fiance James Kennedy applied the same recovery approach as Demi. "It's not a real thing. [It's] not a real thing," she argued.

"The term is dry and I'm obviously in the program," Lala, who has been sober since October 2018, further stressed. "I'm with a lot of incredible men and women who do everything in their power to never pick up any sort of substance," she added.

Lala then pointed out, "So to hear someone say, 'I'm California sober,' it doesn't sit right with me." On the reason why, the 31-year-old TV personality explained, "Because I'm a person who only drank and smoked weed and almost lost my entire life. So, I don't like it."

"The smallest amount of anything could potentially -- you could fall off the wagon," Lala further shared. "So for me, I just think … just don't disrespect people who work really hard to never pick up anything and remain in their right frame of mind at all times."

  See also...

Back in July, Lala had shared a similar sentiment on "California Sober" after Demi introduced their recovery approach in their docuseries "Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil". The model argued, "There are people out there who work their a** off to never take themselves out of reality and to never place themselves in an altered state."

"So to say that you're like California sober or this type of sober is extremely offensive," Lala stressed. She went on emphasizing, "I've been in rooms with men and women who have given up everything just to not pick up. You're not sober if you're drinking or you're smoking weed. You are not sober."

Lala herself has been sober since 2018 in the wake of her father's death. When opening up about her sobriety journey in April 2019, she said, "I swear by the program of AA... I know that old-timers will hate me for talking about the program because of it being an anonymous program."

"But there is a generation, my generation, that's struggling and they need to know about this program," Lala elaborated further. The TV personality then highlighted, "It exists and it's saving my life."

You can share this post!

Charlie Sheen Suggests 'Heartbroken' Denise Richards to Complain to Judge Over Child Support Loss
Related Posts
Lala Kent Claims Machine Gun Kelly Has Apologized to Her Fiance for Calling His Movie a 'Trash'

Lala Kent Claims Machine Gun Kelly Has Apologized to Her Fiance for Calling His Movie a 'Trash'

Lala Kent on Why She Removes 'Vanderpump Rules' 'Fab Four' Pic: 'Someone Got Affected'

Lala Kent on Why She Removes 'Vanderpump Rules' 'Fab Four' Pic: 'Someone Got Affected'

Lala Kent Places Sobriety Before Motherhood and Relationship

Lala Kent Places Sobriety Before Motherhood and Relationship

Lala Kent Appears to Shade Megan Fox for Skipping 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' Premiere

Lala Kent Appears to Shade Megan Fox for Skipping 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' Premiere

Most Read
Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties
Celebrity

Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties

Keke Palmer 'Truly Getting Worried' as Friend/Fitness Influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims Is Missing

Keke Palmer 'Truly Getting Worried' as Friend/Fitness Influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims Is Missing

'The Bachelor' Alum Jesse Palmer Feels 'Lucky' to Have Married Fiancee Emely Fardo

'The Bachelor' Alum Jesse Palmer Feels 'Lucky' to Have Married Fiancee Emely Fardo

Amelia Hamlin Flirts With 'Lots of Guys' at Paris Fashion Week Party Weeks After Scott Disick Split

Amelia Hamlin Flirts With 'Lots of Guys' at Paris Fashion Week Party Weeks After Scott Disick Split

Kim Richards Earns Praises With Her Apparent New Look at Niece's Bat Mitzvah

Kim Richards Earns Praises With Her Apparent New Look at Niece's Bat Mitzvah

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

Bhad Bhabie Mistaken for Cardi B as She Shows Dramatic Makeover

Bhad Bhabie Mistaken for Cardi B as She Shows Dramatic Makeover

Charlie Sheen Cuts Denise Richards of Child Support After Daughter's Abusive Accusations

Charlie Sheen Cuts Denise Richards of Child Support After Daughter's Abusive Accusations

MMA Star Justin Thornton Dead at 38 After Knocked Out in a Fight

MMA Star Justin Thornton Dead at 38 After Knocked Out in a Fight

Wayne Brady 'Honored' to Co-Parent Ex-Wife and Her Boyfriend's Baby Boy: 'He's Gonna Call Me Duncle'

Wayne Brady 'Honored' to Co-Parent Ex-Wife and Her Boyfriend's Baby Boy: 'He's Gonna Call Me Duncle'

Brian Laundrie All Smiles in Last Photos Taken Before His Disappearance

Brian Laundrie All Smiles in Last Photos Taken Before His Disappearance

Bretman Rock Makes History as First Gay Male to Grace Cover of 'Playboy'

Bretman Rock Makes History as First Gay Male to Grace Cover of 'Playboy'

Deyjah Harris Wants People to Stop Bringing Up T.I. and Tiny on Her Posts: 'Just Chill'

Deyjah Harris Wants People to Stop Bringing Up T.I. and Tiny on Her Posts: 'Just Chill'