Lala Kent Dubs Demi Lovato's 'California Sober' Recovery Approach 'Extremely Offensive'
On the reason why she doesn't approve of the singer's lifestyle, the 'Vanderpump Rules' star explains, 'if you're drinking and smoking weed, you're not sober.'

  • Jul 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lala Kent is not a fan of Demi Lovato's "California sober" lifestyle. When addressing the singer's recovery approach where they allow themself to drink alcohol and smoke cannabis "in moderation," the "Vanderpump Rules" star called it "extremely offensive."

The 30-year-old model offered her two cents in the Monday, July 19 episode of "Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef" podcast. "I don't like to judge, but I actually think that that's super offensive,'' she began her message.

"There are people out there who work their a** off to never take themselves out of reality and to never place themselves in an altered state," the fiancee of producer Randall Emmett went on arguing. "So to say that you're like California sober or this type of sober is extremely offensive."

Lala then noted that she doesn't consider "California sober" as a real thing. "I've been in rooms with men and women who have given up everything just to not pick up. You're not sober if you're drinking or you're smoking weed. You are not sober," she emphasized.

Lala herself has been sober since October 2018 in the wake of her father's death. When opening up about her sobriety journey in April 2019, she told Page Six, "I swear by the program of AA... I know that old-timers will hate me for talking about the program because of it being an anonymous program.

"But there is a generation, my generation, that's struggling and they need to know about this program," the TV personality elaborated further. "It exists and it's saving my life."

As for Demi, they first introduced "California sober" in their docuseries "Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil". They even defended the unconventional method of sobriety even though it sparked controversy among online users.

"It's an alternate path to the recovery that I've been taught... the past 10 years of dealing with this stuff," the Disney alum said on "The Zach Sang Show". "It's not saying that this works for everybody, but it's saying that that other solution isn't a one-size-fits-all solution and there's options."

"I didn't make up this term (California sober), right? I just heard it, and was like, 'Oh, that sounds green and applies to me.' But I think that different people have different meanings for it," the ex-fiancee of Max Ehrich added. "So, it might be moderation to some people, it might be only natural things to some people."

