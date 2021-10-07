Charlie Sheen Suggests 'Heartbroken' Denise Richards to Complain to Judge Over Child Support Loss

WENN/Instagram/Nicole Kubelka Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Charlie Sheen has responded to reports that Denise Richards is "heartbroken" after a judge ruled that he no longer has to pay her child support. Believing that the decision was "fair," the actor suggested that his ex-wife should complain to the judge.

Met by Page Six on the Malibu, California, Whole Foods parking lot on Wednesday, October 6, the 56-year-old was asked about the claim that the actress was "very saddened by the entire situation." He said that Denise "should go down to the courthouse and complain to the judge."

Charlie doubled down on his statement when responding to Us Weekly's inquiry about the situation. "If [Denise] has a problem, she should go to the courthouse and talk to the judge," he told the site.

Speaking to the news outlet, his publicist Jeff Ballard also denied a source's claim that Denise was not notified about the court hearing regarding their child support. "All parties were served and informed of the court date nearly three months ago," the publicist insisted. "The judge would not have ruled had they not been. To claim otherwise is a complete fabrication."

On Monday, October 4, the judge granted Charlie's request to stop paying Denise child support. During the court hearing, judge Alexander Giza noted that the former reality TV star did not file any opposition paperwork.

"I think what transpired today is extremely fair," the "Anger Management" alum said after the court hearing. He added, "It speaks to not just today, but it speaks historically to that same fairness."

A source told Us at the time that "Denise was never served this court date" and that the actor "did this on purpose [so she wasn't able to be there]." Another source told Page Six, "Charlie filed two years ago and kept pushing the court date, so Denise was very surprised that it happened while she is out of town filming."

A separate source, however, said to PEOPLE that Denise "has known about the court date for six months."

Nevertheless, another source claimed to the site that "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum "is heartbroken that Charlie has taken this road. She loves those kids." The source also dished on how Denise's current husband Aaron Phypers reacted in this the situation.

"Aaron's a kind man. He's in a tough role, but he keeps his cool. He's heartbroken because Denise is heartbroken that Charlie is pulling this after all she has done for him," said the source allegedly close to the couple. "He's upset because his wife is upset that Charlie is playing this game with the kids."