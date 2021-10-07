 
 

Jana Kramer and Jay Cutler Split After Things 'Fizzle Out'

Jana Kramer and Jay Cutler Split After Things 'Fizzle Out'
Instagram
Celebrity

After news of her breakup broke, the former 'One Tree Hill' actress shares cryptic posts about being left and given 'the lessons' to grow on her social media platform.

  • Oct 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jana Kramer and Jay Cutler may have called it quits. The "One Tree Hill" alum, who was first romantically linked to the former NFL quarterback in early September, reportedly split from her rumored boyfriend after things seemed to "fizzle out" between them.

"Jana is still single," an insider told Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 6. "She and Jay went on a few dates, but things seemed to fizzle out between them. They're not seeing each other anymore."

Doubling down on the breakup speculations, a separate source told PEOPLE that "they went on a few dates but in the end Jana is still single." The informant went on to add, "They realized they're better off as friends than dating."

Shortly after the news broke, Jana took to her Instagram Story to share cryptic posts about breakup. In one snap, she reposted a quote that read, "One day, you will realize that it had to happen, in that way, to give you the lessons you needed to grow. What doesn't break you forever only makes you better."

In a following Story, Jana posted wise words from Nakeia Homer. "What if they left because you've been praying for change? What if it fell apart so other things could fall into place?" read the quote. "What if it was removed so it could be replaced? What you are experiencing right now could be answered prayers." She also added a GIF that read, "Love this!"

Jana Kramer via IG Story

Jana Kramer shared cryptic quotes about breakup on her Instagram Story.

  See also...

Jana herself appeared to hint at her relationship status on October 5. Alongside an Instagram photo that saw her waving her hand at the camera while her pals Jessie James and Eric Decker shared a kiss, she wrote, "Hi. My name is third wheel."

"It's so fun being the single third wheel these days," Jana further stressed on her romance status. The "Dancing With the Stars" alum added, "But seriously love @jessiejamesdecker & @ericdecker and I'll gladly third wheel with them cause there is no shortage of laughter and wine."

Jana and Jay made headlines after they were caught going on several dates which prompted a buzz on social media because of Jana's alleged friendship with Jay's ex-wife Kristin Cavallari. At the time, a source claimed, "So far it's just been one date. Kristin and Jana are just acquaintances and have only met twice. They're not friends."

Another source, however, insisted that Jana leaned on the "Very Cavallari" alum, following her rough divorce from ex-husband Mike Caussin. The second source went on to say that going on date with Jana was Jay's way to make Kristin jealous.

"Jay was trying to make Kristin jealous by going on this public date with Jana. He's not happy she's dating [Chase Rice] and has been trying to get Kristin back," the informant claimed. Amid the romance rumors, it's reported that Kristin blocked Jana on social media but Jana was seemingly unbothered.

You can share this post!

Lena Dunham Hits Back at Trolls for Body-Shaming Her Following Wedding

'Chopped Junior' Winner Fuller Goldsmith Dies of Cancer Days Before 18th Birthday
Related Posts
Jana Kramer Not Giving Up on Love as She's Looking for 'Solid Marriage' After Mike Caussin Split

Jana Kramer Not Giving Up on Love as She's Looking for 'Solid Marriage' After Mike Caussin Split

Jana Kramer Reacts to Kristin Cavallari Blocking Her on Social Media Amid Jay Cutler Romance Rumors

Jana Kramer Reacts to Kristin Cavallari Blocking Her on Social Media Amid Jay Cutler Romance Rumors

Jana Kramer All Smiles in First Photo Together With Jay Cutler Amid Dating Rumors

Jana Kramer All Smiles in First Photo Together With Jay Cutler Amid Dating Rumors

Jana Kramer Goes on 'One Date' With Jay Cutler Following His Split

Jana Kramer Goes on 'One Date' With Jay Cutler Following His Split

Most Read
Prince William Reportedly Stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Christening Lilibet at Windsor
Celebrity

Prince William Reportedly Stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Christening Lilibet at Windsor

Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties

Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties

Keke Palmer 'Truly Getting Worried' as Friend/Fitness Influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims Is Missing

Keke Palmer 'Truly Getting Worried' as Friend/Fitness Influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims Is Missing

'The Bachelor' Alum Jesse Palmer Feels 'Lucky' to Have Married Fiancee Emely Fardo

'The Bachelor' Alum Jesse Palmer Feels 'Lucky' to Have Married Fiancee Emely Fardo

Dog the Bounty Hunter Continues His Brian Laundrie Search in Swampy Water, New Sighting Is Reported

Dog the Bounty Hunter Continues His Brian Laundrie Search in Swampy Water, New Sighting Is Reported

Kim Richards Earns Praises With Her Apparent New Look at Niece's Bat Mitzvah

Kim Richards Earns Praises With Her Apparent New Look at Niece's Bat Mitzvah

Amelia Hamlin Flirts With 'Lots of Guys' at Paris Fashion Week Party Weeks After Scott Disick Split

Amelia Hamlin Flirts With 'Lots of Guys' at Paris Fashion Week Party Weeks After Scott Disick Split

LeBron James Gets Schooled by Enes Kanter After His 'Ridiculous' Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

LeBron James Gets Schooled by Enes Kanter After His 'Ridiculous' Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

Bhad Bhabie Mistaken for Cardi B as She Shows Dramatic Makeover

Bhad Bhabie Mistaken for Cardi B as She Shows Dramatic Makeover

Charlie Sheen Cuts Denise Richards of Child Support After Daughter's Abusive Accusations

Charlie Sheen Cuts Denise Richards of Child Support After Daughter's Abusive Accusations

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

Gordon Ramsay Praises Daughter Holly for Overcoming Trauma After Two Sexual Assaults

Gordon Ramsay Praises Daughter Holly for Overcoming Trauma After Two Sexual Assaults

MMA Star Justin Thornton Dead at 38 After Knocked Out in a Fight

MMA Star Justin Thornton Dead at 38 After Knocked Out in a Fight