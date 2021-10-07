'Chopped Junior' Winner Fuller Goldsmith Dies of Cancer Days Before 18th Birthday

Instagram Celebrity

The Alabama native, who rose to fame as a young cooking prodigy on the Food Network show, had been battling leukemia on four separate occasions since he was 4 years old.

AceShowbiz - Former "Top Chef Junior" contestant and "Chopped Junior" champ Fuller Goldsmith has passed away at such a young age. The Alabama native has died of cancer at 17 years old, just days before his 18th birthday.

Confirming the heartbreaking news was Robert C. Holt, whose son Justin Holt owns and operates the Southern Ale House restaurant where the teen worked as an assistant to the chef. He wrote on Facebook on Tuesday, October 5, "Our collective hearts are broken. The SAH family lost our much loved and respected Fuller Goldsmith today."

"Fuller fought the good fight all his life. From age four until the last few days of 17 years, Fuller fought a courageous fight against cancer," he added of the late teen. "Fuller lived to create delicious dishes and became the little brother to big brother Brett Garner our Executive Chef. He spent a lot of time in the SAH kitchen helping prep, serve, and create recipes."

He continued sharing his condolences, "We will miss his presence, his smile, his laugh, his banter back and forth with Brett, and his grit as fought the aches and pains of a terrible disease. He will be missed but forever remembered. His spirit will remain in SAH for the remainder of time. To his family our love and compassion with a huge thank you for sharing Fuller with all of us. He made all of us better people."

Production company Magical Elves also paid tribute to Fuller on Instagram. "We are devastated after hearing about the loss of our Top Chef Junior alum, Fuller Goldsmith," the company said in a statement. "He was an incredible chef and the strongest kid we've ever met. From the minute he was introduced to us, we knew he would make an impact on everyone around him and be a positive force in cooking world. To his family, we give all our love as they mourn the loss of someone truly special."

"Top Chef Junior" host Vanessa Lachey (Vanessa Minnillo) also mourned the loss as she commented on the company's post, "We all Loved Fuller so much! And will never forget his contagious smile, laugh and butter tricks. Sending so much Love to his family. We will never forget you Fuller!"

Fuller rose to fame as a young cooking prodigy after he won an episode of Food Network's "Chopped Junior" at the age of 13. He donated his $10,000 cash prize to the Division of Hematology and Pediatric Oncology at Birmingham Children's Hospital.

Fuller had battled acute lymphoblastic leukemia on four separate occasions since the age of 4. In February this year, he revealed on social media that he was undergoing radiation for the fifth time. "Unfortunately the news regarding the tumor was not what I was hoping," he shared at the time. "The same Leukemia is back. The plan is to start proton radiation at UAB as soon as I can….hopefully within the next two weeks. I will have 12 days of radiation and then more chemo to make sure it's gone once and for all. Round 5- I'm ready to fight."