 
 

R. Kelly's YouTube Channels Taken Down Following Guilty Verdict

R. Kelly's YouTube Channels Taken Down Following Guilty Verdict
WENN
Celebrity

The 'I Believe I Can Fly' hitmaker has disappeared online following his sex trafficking conviction with YouTube becoming the latest to remove his channels.

  • Oct 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Two of R. Kelly's YouTube channels have been removed following his sex trafficking conviction.

Last month (Sep21), the Ignition star was found guilty on nine counts linked to a scheme to recruit women and underage children for sex over 20 years.

Following the verdict, YouTube bosses have taken down RKellyTV and RKellyVevo, insisting the decision is "in accordance with our creator responsibility guidelines."

Although the singer won't be able to create any new channels, his music will still be available on YouTube Music and music videos of his that are posted by other YouTube users will remain on the site.

  See also...

The removal of Kelly's channels comes amid the MuteRKelly campaign, which is calling for the singer's music to stop being broadcast or streamed across platforms including Spotify and Apple Music, where it remains readily available.

The "I Believe I Can Fly" star is due to be sentenced in May next year (22) and could spend the rest of his life in prison.

His social media pages on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook have also disappeared.

The singer has repeatedly denied any allegations against him. He hasn't spoken out after the guilty verdict was read out in September, but his lawyer said the star was shocked.

The attorney also slammed prosecutors, "You didn't get to see what we saw in terms of the discovery. You didn't get to see all the inconsistencies. We said in our summation that the government cherry-picked their version that they thought would support the continuation of the narrative."

You can share this post!

Mel B Bedridden in 'Final Long Haul' of Covid Battle

Geena Davis Settles Bitter Divorce After Five-Year Battle
Related Posts
R. Kelly's Ex-Girlfriend 'Instantly' Filled With Remorse After Defending Him in Gayle King Interview

R. Kelly's Ex-Girlfriend 'Instantly' Filled With Remorse After Defending Him in Gayle King Interview

R. Kelly's Ex-Wife Breaks Silence on His Guilty Verdict: 'My Heart Is in Two Places'

R. Kelly's Ex-Wife Breaks Silence on His Guilty Verdict: 'My Heart Is in Two Places'

R. Kelly's Lawyer Slams Prosecutors for 'Cherry-Picking' Evidence Following Guilty Verdict

R. Kelly's Lawyer Slams Prosecutors for 'Cherry-Picking' Evidence Following Guilty Verdict

R. Kelly's Twitter Account Disappears After He Posted Brazen Message Following Guilty Verdict

R. Kelly's Twitter Account Disappears After He Posted Brazen Message Following Guilty Verdict

Most Read
Prince William Reportedly Stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Christening Lilibet at Windsor
Celebrity

Prince William Reportedly Stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Christening Lilibet at Windsor

Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties

Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

'The Bachelor' Alum Jesse Palmer Feels 'Lucky' to Have Married Fiancee Emely Fardo

'The Bachelor' Alum Jesse Palmer Feels 'Lucky' to Have Married Fiancee Emely Fardo

Keke Palmer 'Trully Getting Worried' as Friend/Fitness Influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims Is Missing

Keke Palmer 'Trully Getting Worried' as Friend/Fitness Influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims Is Missing

Dog the Bounty Hunter Continues His Brian Laundrie Search in Swampy Water, New Sighting Is Reported

Dog the Bounty Hunter Continues His Brian Laundrie Search in Swampy Water, New Sighting Is Reported

LeBron James Gets Schooled by Enes Kanter After His 'Ridiculous' Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

LeBron James Gets Schooled by Enes Kanter After His 'Ridiculous' Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

Kim Richards Earns Praises With Her Apparent New Look at Niece's Bat Mitzvah

Kim Richards Earns Praises With Her Apparent New Look at Niece's Bat Mitzvah

Charlie Sheen Cuts Denise Richards of Child Support After Daughter's Abusive Accusations

Charlie Sheen Cuts Denise Richards of Child Support After Daughter's Abusive Accusations

Bhad Bhabie Mistaken for Cardi B as She Shows Dramatic Makeover

Bhad Bhabie Mistaken for Cardi B as She Shows Dramatic Makeover

Amelia Hamlin Flirts With 'Lots of Guys' at Paris Fashion Week Party Weeks After Scott Disick Split

Amelia Hamlin Flirts With 'Lots of Guys' at Paris Fashion Week Party Weeks After Scott Disick Split

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

Gordon Ramsay Praises Daughter Holly for Overcoming Trauma After Two Sexual Assaults

Gordon Ramsay Praises Daughter Holly for Overcoming Trauma After Two Sexual Assaults