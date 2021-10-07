R. Kelly's YouTube Channels Taken Down Following Guilty Verdict

WENN Celebrity

The 'I Believe I Can Fly' hitmaker has disappeared online following his sex trafficking conviction with YouTube becoming the latest to remove his channels.

Oct 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Two of R. Kelly's YouTube channels have been removed following his sex trafficking conviction.

Last month (Sep21), the Ignition star was found guilty on nine counts linked to a scheme to recruit women and underage children for sex over 20 years.

Following the verdict, YouTube bosses have taken down RKellyTV and RKellyVevo, insisting the decision is "in accordance with our creator responsibility guidelines."

Although the singer won't be able to create any new channels, his music will still be available on YouTube Music and music videos of his that are posted by other YouTube users will remain on the site.

The removal of Kelly's channels comes amid the MuteRKelly campaign, which is calling for the singer's music to stop being broadcast or streamed across platforms including Spotify and Apple Music, where it remains readily available.

The "I Believe I Can Fly" star is due to be sentenced in May next year (22) and could spend the rest of his life in prison.

His social media pages on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook have also disappeared.

The singer has repeatedly denied any allegations against him. He hasn't spoken out after the guilty verdict was read out in September, but his lawyer said the star was shocked.

The attorney also slammed prosecutors, "You didn't get to see what we saw in terms of the discovery. You didn't get to see all the inconsistencies. We said in our summation that the government cherry-picked their version that they thought would support the continuation of the narrative."