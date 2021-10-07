 
 

Sarah Silverman Criticizes Hollywood for Casting 'Jewface' in Major Jewish Roles

The 'Wreck-It Ralph' actress slams the lack of representation of Jews in major roles, accusing Hollywood of picking 'Jewface,' instead of actual Jewish people, for Jewish roles on screen.

  • Oct 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sarah Silverman has hit out at Hollywood for casting non-Jewish people in Jewish roles.

The actress - who is Jewish herself - has criticised the lack of representation in major roles, particularly when the character's "Jewishness" is "front and centre."

Speaking on "The Sarah Silverman Podcast", she said, "There's this long tradition of non-Jews playing Jews. And not just playing people who happen to be Jewish, but people whose Jewishness is their whole being."

"One could argue, for instance, that a Gentile playing Joan Rivers correctly would be doing what is actually called 'Jewface.' "

"'Jewface' - doesn't feel good to say - is defined as when a non-Jew portrays a Jew with the Jewishness front and centre, often with makeup or changing of features, big fake nose, all the New York-y or Yiddish-y inflection."

"And in a time when the importance of representation is seen as so essential and so front and centre, why does ours constantly get breached even today in the thick of it?"

Sarah noted that, if there is a female Jewish character who is "courageous or deserves love, she is never played by a Jew."

Her comments come as Kathryn Hahn - who is Catholic - has been linked to play Joan Rivers in an upcoming biopic, while "On the Basis of Sex" star Felicity Jones and "The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel" actress Rachael Brosnahan played Jewish characters in their respective projects.

While Sarah noted the actresses themselves are not "doing anything wrong," she said the overall situation is "f**ked up."

She added, "Right now, representation f**king matters. It has to also finally matter for Jews as well. Especially Jewish women."

