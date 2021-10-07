 
 

Mel B Bedridden in 'Final Long Haul' of Covid Battle

Mel B Bedridden in 'Final Long Haul' of Covid Battle
Instagram
Celebrity

The Spice Girls member opens up to her online devotees in a new social media post that she couldn't get out of bed as she is struggling following Covid diagnosis.

  • Oct 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mel B is bedridden with COVID-19.

The Spice Girls star told fans on Instagram she's been battling coronavirus for the past five weeks and is still tucked up in bed with the illness.

Alongside a gallery of throwback shots from a recent luxury Maldives holiday, she insisted, "It's no joke!"

"In my head I'm here @youandmemaldives ahhhh what a beautiful place, sunshine crystal clear sea being totally spoilt rotten in my private villa named after me," penned the "Wannabe" hitmaker.

  See also...

"But in reality right now I'm curled up in bed getting over the final long haul of COVID."

She added the hashtags, "#itsbeen5weeksnow #takemeback to #paradise #covidisnojoke #mydogs #thebestsnuggler," along with, "thank god for #netflix."

Mel B previously said she hadn't seen her daughter for months due to travel restrictions as she talked about life amid pandemic. "Not having my baby with me for months at a time is the hardest thing I've had to deal with," she explained the hardest part of lockdown for her.

"I've been a single parent for a long time, as I've always been the one who financially and emotionally supported my family," Mel told OK! magazine. "Unfortunately, due to the justice system, a difficult situation with my ex, and the fact that my youngest is an American citizen, I have shared care of Madison - and because of COVID, flying between America and the U.K. has been really difficult."

You can share this post!

Britney Slams Family as She Talks About Life Without Car, Phone, 'Door for Privacy' and Day Off
Related Posts
Mel B Suffers Years of Night Terrors After Leaving Abusive Ex-Husband

Mel B Suffers Years of Night Terrors After Leaving Abusive Ex-Husband

Mel B Hasn't Seen 9-Year-old Daughter for Months Due to Covid-19 Restrictions

Mel B Hasn't Seen 9-Year-old Daughter for Months Due to Covid-19 Restrictions

Mel B's Daughter Allegedly Traumatized After Watching Mom's Domestic Violence Video

Mel B's Daughter Allegedly Traumatized After Watching Mom's Domestic Violence Video

Mel B Blames Abusive Marriage for Decision to Only Wear White A Whole Year Post-Split

Mel B Blames Abusive Marriage for Decision to Only Wear White A Whole Year Post-Split

Most Read
Prince William Reportedly Stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Christening Lilibet at Windsor
Celebrity

Prince William Reportedly Stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Christening Lilibet at Windsor

Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties

Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

'The Bachelor' Alum Jesse Palmer Feels 'Lucky' to Have Married Fiancee Emely Fardo

'The Bachelor' Alum Jesse Palmer Feels 'Lucky' to Have Married Fiancee Emely Fardo

Dog the Bounty Hunter Continues His Brian Laundrie Search in Swampy Water, New Sighting Is Reported

Dog the Bounty Hunter Continues His Brian Laundrie Search in Swampy Water, New Sighting Is Reported

LeBron James Gets Schooled by Enes Kanter After His 'Ridiculous' Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

LeBron James Gets Schooled by Enes Kanter After His 'Ridiculous' Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

Kim Richards Earns Praises With Her Apparent New Look at Niece's Bat Mitzvah

Kim Richards Earns Praises With Her Apparent New Look at Niece's Bat Mitzvah

Keke Palmer 'Trully Getting Worried' as Friend/Fitness Influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims Is Missing

Keke Palmer 'Trully Getting Worried' as Friend/Fitness Influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims Is Missing

Charlie Sheen Cuts Denise Richards of Child Support After Daughter's Abusive Accusations

Charlie Sheen Cuts Denise Richards of Child Support After Daughter's Abusive Accusations

Bhad Bhabie Mistaken for Cardi B as She Shows Dramatic Makeover

Bhad Bhabie Mistaken for Cardi B as She Shows Dramatic Makeover

Amelia Hamlin Flirts With 'Lots of Guys' at Paris Fashion Week Party Weeks After Scott Disick Split

Amelia Hamlin Flirts With 'Lots of Guys' at Paris Fashion Week Party Weeks After Scott Disick Split

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

Gordon Ramsay Praises Daughter Holly for Overcoming Trauma After Two Sexual Assaults

Gordon Ramsay Praises Daughter Holly for Overcoming Trauma After Two Sexual Assaults