Mel B Bedridden in 'Final Long Haul' of Covid Battle

The Spice Girls member opens up to her online devotees in a new social media post that she couldn't get out of bed as she is struggling following Covid diagnosis.

Oct 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mel B is bedridden with COVID-19.

The Spice Girls star told fans on Instagram she's been battling coronavirus for the past five weeks and is still tucked up in bed with the illness.

Alongside a gallery of throwback shots from a recent luxury Maldives holiday, she insisted, "It's no joke!"

"In my head I'm here @youandmemaldives ahhhh what a beautiful place, sunshine crystal clear sea being totally spoilt rotten in my private villa named after me," penned the "Wannabe" hitmaker.

"But in reality right now I'm curled up in bed getting over the final long haul of COVID."

She added the hashtags, "#itsbeen5weeksnow #takemeback to #paradise #covidisnojoke #mydogs #thebestsnuggler," along with, "thank god for #netflix."

Mel B previously said she hadn't seen her daughter for months due to travel restrictions as she talked about life amid pandemic. "Not having my baby with me for months at a time is the hardest thing I've had to deal with," she explained the hardest part of lockdown for her.

"I've been a single parent for a long time, as I've always been the one who financially and emotionally supported my family," Mel told OK! magazine. "Unfortunately, due to the justice system, a difficult situation with my ex, and the fact that my youngest is an American citizen, I have shared care of Madison - and because of COVID, flying between America and the U.K. has been really difficult."