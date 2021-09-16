Christina Haack Fuels Joshua Hall Engagement Rumors With Diamond Ring

Instagram Celebrity

While on a trip with her boyfriend Joshua Hall in San Diego, California, the 'Christina on the Coast' star is spotted wearing the sparkling bauble on that finger.

Sep 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Christina Haack (Christina El Moussa) has further fuelled rumors suggesting that she is engaged to her boyfriend Joshua Hall. While hanging out with her beau at a hotel in San Diego, California, the "Flip or Flop" star was spotted wearing a giant diamond ring on that finger.

In photos obtained by Page Six, the 38-year-old star could be seen having a little conversation with her boyfriend on a hotel balcony. In one photo, the HGTV star was pictured resting her left hand on the ledge. Though her hand was mostly covered with her bracelets, it was clearly visible that she wore a sparkling bauble.

For their West Coast getaway, Christina opted to dress casually in a white tank top which she paired with a pair of Daisy Dukes, a white New York cap and sunglasses. For his part, Joshua sported a white shirt, pants and a blue baseball cap.

This wasn't the first time Christina sparked engagement rumors. Back in August, the reality star sent fans into a frenzy when she posted and quickly deleted a photo showing what appeared to be a massive diamond ring on her left ring finger. The image, which was shared on her Instagram account but removed a few minutes later, saw her posing on a boat alongside her boyfriend and his mother. "Boat day with babe and his pretty mama," she captioned the initial photo.

After deleting the first photo, Christina uploaded a quite similar photo, but without the sparkling bauble. In the snap, the "Christina on the Coast" star could be seen holding a glass of champagne. "Boat day with my friends, my man and his pretty mama," she wrote in the caption of her new post, adding a red heart emoji and a sun emoji.

Christina and Joshua's relationship became public after they were spotted at the Los Angeles International Airport together on July 6. At the time, the lovebirds could be seen holding hands as they walked into the airport. Christina then made her relationship Instagram official during their getaway to Tulum, Mexico, posting a photo from their "most whimsical/romantic dinner" date.

In the caption of her romantic photo from their getaway, Christina opened up that she met Joshua when she "wasn't in a state of fear or fight-or-flight." She further elaborated, "When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore. I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit. We've had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I've loved every second of it."