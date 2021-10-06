 
 

Leaked DM of Odell Beckham Jr.'s GF Lauren Wood Confirms Pregnancy Rumors

After initially blaming the picture that suggests she's having a bun in the oven on 'bad angle,' the 'Wild 'N Out' star allegedly asks an Instagram user to 'keep this between us.'

  • Oct 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Odell Beckham Jr. and Lauren Wood are likely going to be parents soon, if the reports circulating online are to be believed. After a picture emerged of the footballer's longtime girlfriend sporting what looks like a baby bump, the fitness trainer has seemingly confirmed that she is expecting a child with her boyfriend.

The pregnancy speculation first arose after the photo, which featured Lauren a.k.a. Lolo hitting the gym in a gray top and matching legging pants hit the web. In the image, the blonde beauty flashed her bare belly, which looks rounder than usual.

An Instagram user who apparently runs a celebrity news blog then contacted Lolo via DM for confirmation on the reports. In a leaked screenshot of the conversation, Lolo seemingly tried to dodge it at first by blaming the image that suggested she's having a bun in the oven on "bad angle."

However, after pressed on it, Lolo seemed to admit it as she responded, "Lol girl I appreciate you sending This to me before it was spread. I had it taken down, Pls keep this between us." When the user wrote back, "I got you lolo. Love you and congratulations to you and O," she replied, "Thank u for respecting out privacy."

Neither Odell nor Lolo, who rose to fame as a model on MTV's sketch comedy series "Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'n Out", has publicly addressed the pregnancy rumors. The pair have been dating since 2019 and confirmed their relationship in November that year on the NFL star's 27th birthday.

Back in September 2020, Odell was dragged in a salacious scandal after Chief Keef's baby mama Slim Danger revealed that he loves to be pooped on during sex. "He loves to be s***ted on during sex," she told Celina Powell on the latter's podcast "Thots Next Door".

Responding to the allegation, Odell said on "The Shop: Uninterrupted", "I'm gonna be honest. Out of every rumors, situations, the bulls**t that I've dealt with in my career this was the funniest s**t." He also recalled his reaction after learning of the news, "I seen it and it was like seven in the morning when I was going to take my test. I watched it and I called him [his friend] back in tears, crying like 'I have never ever in my life heard this one.' I couldn't even believe it."

