Slash Boasts About New Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators Album Being Their Best
Speaking about the group's fourth record in a teaser clip, the Guns N' Roses guitarist stresses that they are 'showing no signs of slowing down' anytime soon.

  • Oct 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators' new album is the "best" they've done so far, according to the legendary guitarist.

The musician has admitted the group's fourth record shows fans they are demonstrating "no signs of slowing down" anytime soon.

Speaking in a teaser clip ahead of the album's release, Guns N' Roses star Slash said, "I think the record itself is probably the best one we've done so far. We're showing no signs of slowing down."

The band are yet to confirm the release date of their new record.

Myles Kennedy recently said, "We started putting things together - technically, we started putting things together for that record, writing songs, on the last tour back in 2018, I think, or '19, whatever it was."

  See also...

"So, yeah, we have a lot of stuff to pool from. And as we've been saying, it's in the can, the tunes are in the can, so we're good to go. It's just a matter of finding a window to release the stuff."

It will be a follow up to 2018's "Living the Dream", which was Slash's fourth solo album but his third with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators.

In December 2020, Slash was hopeful he would release two albums in 2021 - one with Guns N' Roses and another with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators.

He said at the time, "I would like to think that we'd have some new stuff out next year - from both camps, I guess. It's hard to say, but I would like to think we'll have stuff out next year."

Guns N' Roses last released a studio album in 2008, when they dropped "Chinese Democracy".

