 

Odell Beckham Jr. Wants to Switch NFL Teams to Be Closer to Kim Kardashian

While he enjoys his time with Baltimore Ravens, the NFL wide receiver is looking for more options that allow him to be closer to Los Angeles where rumored girlfriend lives.

  • Feb 28, 2024

AceShowbiz - Odell Beckham Jr. "sees a future" with Kim Kardashian. The 31-year-old NFL star and Kim are "firing on all cylinders" at the moment, and he's even keen to switch teams in order to be closer to the brunette beauty, who lives in Los Angeles.

"Odell is a free agent and is looking to sign with a team that will get him closer to Los Angeles to be closer to Kim. He loved his time with Baltimore and may sign with them again, but he has many more options and he is now going to use his personal life as a means of supporting his professional life," a source told DailyMail.com.

Despite this, Kim and Odell are just having "fun" for the time being, with the insider insisting there are "no wedding bells to consider."

The source explained, "Kim and Odell are firing on all cylinders and it is very simple right now between them because she can still do her thing, be a mom and he can do his thing. There is no wedding bells to consider, it is just fun and physical right now. He would love to be closer to Kim as he sees a future with her."

Kim recently admitted that it would be "nice to share [her] life with someone." The 43-year-old star - who has North, ten, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, four, with her ex-husband Kanye West - revealed that she would like to find love once again.

Kim - who was married to the rapper between 2014 and 2022 - told "This Life of Mine with James Corden", "I'm not lonely, so I'm good. I have my kids, I have work, I have my family, but it would be nice to share your life with someone. But when you do, it's such a big [deal], I don't take that lightly."

