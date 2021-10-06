 
 

Wayne Brady 'Honored' to Co-Parent Ex-Wife and Her Boyfriend's Baby Boy: 'He's Gonna Call Me Duncle'

Wayne Brady 'Honored' to Co-Parent Ex-Wife and Her Boyfriend's Baby Boy: 'He's Gonna Call Me Duncle'
Instagram
Celebrity

When introducing Mandie Taketa and her boyfriend Jason Fordham's first child together, the 'How I Met Your Mother' alum shares a cute video of himself cradling the infant.

  • Oct 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Wayne Brady is so "honored" to co-parent his ex-wife and her boyfriend's newborn son. Revealing that Mandie Taketa and her boyfriend Jason Fordham welcomed the baby boy via adoption, the former "Colony" star said the newborn will call him "Duncle."

The 49-year-old introduced the tot via Instagram by sharing a video of him cradling the baby. "Hey... This is Sunny," he said in the clip. "He's gonna call me Duncle (Daddy/Uncle) because I plan on being around and doing all that stuff."

In the caption, Wayne penned, "Hey y'all, meet Sunny! I love this little man already. They say it takes a village to raise a child and they're right! The village of @mandietaketa, myself, and @jasonmichaelfordham raised @theofficialmailebrady." He added, "All children will know is love if that's what you show them. I'm honored to be in his life as his 'Duncle' and I love Mandie and Jason for including me in their journey."

Earlier this month, the "How I Met Your Mother" alum took to Instagram to post some pictures of him and his godson dressed in Versace. "#twins Duncle Wayne and Sunny. Versace Boys 2021 aka The Diaper Dudes!" he quipped in the accompanying message.

  See also...

Wayne and Mandie called it quits in April 2006 after seven years of marriage. They finalized their divorce in 2008. Despite the split, the former couple has maintained an amicable relationship as they continue to co-parent their 18-year-old daughter, Maile.

In August, Wayne gushed about how he successfully co-parents his child with his former spouse. "We did it @mandietaketa! We raised a fully grown adult from a wee baby girl and she started college today!" he raved alongside footage of him and his ex-wife.

"I appreciate you so much Mandie. This is what real love and being a family is about. We don't always agree, but I know that you've got my back and I've got yours," he further explained. "We love you @theofficialmailebrady! Kill em Freshman! 'And the world's gonna know you're name! What's your name man!?!?"

You can share this post!

Gabby Petito's Family Speaks Out on 'Dr. Phil', Urges Brian Laundrie to Turn Himself In

Leaked DM of Odell Beckham Jr.'s GF Lauren Wood Confirms Pregnancy Rumors
Related Posts
Wayne Brady Reveals His Unique Co-Habitation With Ex-Wife and Her Boyfriend Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Wayne Brady Reveals His Unique Co-Habitation With Ex-Wife and Her Boyfriend Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Most Read
Prince William Reportedly Stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Christening Lilibet at Windsor
Celebrity

Prince William Reportedly Stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Christening Lilibet at Windsor

Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties

Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

Dog the Bounty Hunter Continues His Brian Laundrie Search in Swampy Water, New Sighting Is Reported

Dog the Bounty Hunter Continues His Brian Laundrie Search in Swampy Water, New Sighting Is Reported

'The Bachelor' Alum Jesse Palmer Feels 'Lucky' to Have Married Fiancee Emely Fardo

'The Bachelor' Alum Jesse Palmer Feels 'Lucky' to Have Married Fiancee Emely Fardo

LeBron James Gets Schooled by Enes Kanter After His 'Ridiculous' Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

LeBron James Gets Schooled by Enes Kanter After His 'Ridiculous' Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

Charlie Sheen Cuts Denise Richards of Child Support After Daughter's Abusive Accusations

Charlie Sheen Cuts Denise Richards of Child Support After Daughter's Abusive Accusations

Kim Richards Earns Praises With Her Apparent New Look at Niece's Bat Mitzvah

Kim Richards Earns Praises With Her Apparent New Look at Niece's Bat Mitzvah

Gordon Ramsay Praises Daughter Holly for Overcoming Trauma After Two Sexual Assaults

Gordon Ramsay Praises Daughter Holly for Overcoming Trauma After Two Sexual Assaults

Deyjah Harris Wants People to Stop Bringing Up T.I. and Tiny on Her Posts: 'Just Chill'

Deyjah Harris Wants People to Stop Bringing Up T.I. and Tiny on Her Posts: 'Just Chill'

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

MMA Star Justin Thornton Dead at 38 After Knocked Out in a Fight

MMA Star Justin Thornton Dead at 38 After Knocked Out in a Fight

Bhad Bhabie Mistaken for Cardi B as She Shows Dramatic Makeover

Bhad Bhabie Mistaken for Cardi B as She Shows Dramatic Makeover