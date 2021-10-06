Wayne Brady 'Honored' to Co-Parent Ex-Wife and Her Boyfriend's Baby Boy: 'He's Gonna Call Me Duncle'

Instagram Celebrity

When introducing Mandie Taketa and her boyfriend Jason Fordham's first child together, the 'How I Met Your Mother' alum shares a cute video of himself cradling the infant.

AceShowbiz - Wayne Brady is so "honored" to co-parent his ex-wife and her boyfriend's newborn son. Revealing that Mandie Taketa and her boyfriend Jason Fordham welcomed the baby boy via adoption, the former "Colony" star said the newborn will call him "Duncle."

The 49-year-old introduced the tot via Instagram by sharing a video of him cradling the baby. "Hey... This is Sunny," he said in the clip. "He's gonna call me Duncle (Daddy/Uncle) because I plan on being around and doing all that stuff."

In the caption, Wayne penned, "Hey y'all, meet Sunny! I love this little man already. They say it takes a village to raise a child and they're right! The village of @mandietaketa, myself, and @jasonmichaelfordham raised @theofficialmailebrady." He added, "All children will know is love if that's what you show them. I'm honored to be in his life as his 'Duncle' and I love Mandie and Jason for including me in their journey."

Earlier this month, the "How I Met Your Mother" alum took to Instagram to post some pictures of him and his godson dressed in Versace. "#twins Duncle Wayne and Sunny. Versace Boys 2021 aka The Diaper Dudes!" he quipped in the accompanying message.

Wayne and Mandie called it quits in April 2006 after seven years of marriage. They finalized their divorce in 2008. Despite the split, the former couple has maintained an amicable relationship as they continue to co-parent their 18-year-old daughter, Maile.

In August, Wayne gushed about how he successfully co-parents his child with his former spouse. "We did it @mandietaketa! We raised a fully grown adult from a wee baby girl and she started college today!" he raved alongside footage of him and his ex-wife.

"I appreciate you so much Mandie. This is what real love and being a family is about. We don't always agree, but I know that you've got my back and I've got yours," he further explained. "We love you @theofficialmailebrady! Kill em Freshman! 'And the world's gonna know you're name! What's your name man!?!?"