 
Wayne Brady Drops Baby Bomb on New Reality Series
Cover Images/Faye's Vision
TV

The comedian opens up about his blended family, fatherhood in his 50s after recently welcoming son Val Henry on the new Freeform reality series 'Wayne Brady: The Family Remix'.

  • Jul 25, 2024

AceShowbiz - Wayne Brady, known for his hosting, acting and comedic skills, is reintroducing himself to the world with his new Freeform reality series, "Wayne Brady: The Family Remix". The show highlights Brady's close-knit blended family, including his ex-wife Mandie Taketa, their daughter Maile, Taketa's partner Jason Fordham, and Fordham's son Sunny.

Brady recently came out as pansexual, and on the show, he takes steps to share this truth with the public. Additionally, he reveals that he has become a father again at the age of 52 to a 6-month-old son, Val Henry.

Initially, Brady felt hesitant about accepting Taketa's relationship with Fordham, but he eventually evolved his perspective and embraces it. He credits his daughter Maile and her positive attitude for helping him realize the importance of letting go of traditional masculine expectations.

Brady has accepted that his daughter Maile is now a college student pursuing a career in showbiz. Although he acknowledges the challenges of the industry, he is proud of her talent and supports her journey.

While Brady was initially surprised at becoming a father again, he is now ready to be a present co-parent with his ex-partner. He emphasizes the importance of not shaming his son and is committed to speaking out about his love for him.

The show will follow the family as they work on creative projects together, such as a music video for Maile's upcoming single. Brady acknowledges that family life is not always perfect, but he cherishes the love and passion they share.

"Wayne Brady: The Family Remix" premieres on July 24 on Freeform and is available to stream the following day on Hulu.

