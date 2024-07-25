Wayne Brady Opens Up About Coming Out as Pansexual

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

The beloved comedian reveals why he kept his sexuality a secret for years, the challenges he faced online, and the support he received from his family, particularly his ex-wife Mandie Taketa.

AceShowbiz - Wayne Brady, the beloved comedian and TV personality, has been candid about his sexuality in recent interviews. Years ago, he publicly came out as pansexual, a term used to describe those who are attracted to people regardless of gender or sexual orientation.

Initially, Brady struggled to define his sexuality, as the language surrounding gender and sexual identity had evolved since his youth. Through therapy and self-discovery, he gradually came to terms with his attraction to both men and women.

Brady shared that his family's understanding surpassed that of internet trolls. His mother,Valerie Petersen, accepted him despite her established beliefs. However, he faced more criticism from those entrenched in their belief systems online.

Brady emphasized the importance of representation in media, stating that it allows individuals to feel seen and accepted for who they are. He also credits his loved ones, particularly his ex-wife Mandie Taketa, for providing him with the safety and support he needed to come out.

According to Brady, therapy and honest conversations played significant roles in his journey to embrace his sexuality. Despite coming out, he acknowledges that his life has not changed drastically; the most profound transformation has occurred within himself.

Taketa, a star on the reality show "Wayne Brady: The Family Remix", supports Brady's decision and would even throw him a parade if he desired one. The show follows their unique family dynamic as they navigate life's challenges.

Brady's openness has not only empowered himself but has also inspired others within the LGBTQ+ community. By sharing his story, he challenges negative perceptions and promotes acceptance and understanding.