BET Hip-Hop Awards 2021: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Bag Three Trophies for 'WAP'

Music

The event, which takes place at the Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta, also honors Nelly with this year's I Am Hip-Hop Award and Tyler, the Creator with the Rock the Bells Cultural Influence Award.

Oct 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - The winners of the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards have been fully revealed. The award-giving event, which aired on Tuesday, October 5 from Atlanta's Cobb Energy Center, saw Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion coming out as the biggest winners as they took home three trophies for "WAP".

The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker and the "Hot Summer Girl" raptress both led the field with nine nominations. Among the awards that they won at the 16th annual event included Song of the Year, Best Hip-Hop Video as well as Best Collaboration.

Trailing behind the hip-hop duo was Tyler, the Creator. He won Hip-Hop Album of the Year for "Call Me If You Get Lost" and Best Live Performer. In addition, he received the first Rock the Bells Cultural Influence Award from LL Cool J.

"I am proud to honor Tyler, the Creator with the first-ever Rock The Bells Cultural Influence Award, which celebrates an artist who continues to break down the conventional boundaries of hip hop culture. J said in a statement. "His fearlessness and creativity speaks to the influence he'll have on future hip hop generations."

Taking home two trophies was Lil Baby, who was named as this year's Hip Hop Artist of the Year. He also nabbed Best Duo/Group with his "The Voice of the Heroes" collaborator, Lil Durk.

The event, which was hosted by Karlous Miller, D.C. Young Fly and Chico Bean a.k.a. 85 South, also honored Nelly with this year's I Am Hip-Hop Award. "I am honored to receive this award and humbled to be in such great company of past artists who have received this award," he gushed in a statement.

Other winners at the ceremony included Yung Bleu, who beat Coi Leray and Pooh Shiesty among others for Best New Hip-Hop Artist, as well as J. Cole who took home Lyricist of the Year accolade.