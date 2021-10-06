'Squid Game' Director Shares Idea for Potential Season 2

Netflix TV

While Hwang Dong-hyuk appears to have changed his mind about making a second season of the hit series, Netflix's global TV head says any possible season 2 would depend on the director's schedule and interest.

AceShowbiz - Following the global success of "Squid Game", it goes without saying that everybody wants a second season. The talks and demands are apparently intense enough to make Hwang Dong-hyuk change his mind after recently saying that he had no plans to make season 2 of the hit Netflix series.

In a new interview with The Times, the director/writer shared that if he were to develop season 2 of the survival drama series, he would like to explore "the issue with police officers." He explained his idea, "While I was writing season one, I thought about the stories that could be in season two if I get to do one-one would be the story of the Frontman," hinting that the potential season 2 would presumably focus on the Frontman being a former police officer and how it lead to his role in season 1.

"I think the issue with police officers is not just an issue in Korea," he elaborated further. "I see it on the global news that the police force can be very late on acting on things-there are more victims or a situation gets worse because of them not acting fast enough. This was an issue that I wanted to raise. Maybe in season two I can talk about this more, said Hwang Dong-hyuk."

Hwang previously also revealed that he would likely use an actual writers' room and bring on multiple experienced directors for possible season 2.

Meanwhile, Netflix's global TV head Bela Bajaria noted that any possible season 2 would depend on Hwang's schedule and interest. "He has a film and other things he’s working on," she told Vulture, which claimed that she sounded upbeat about the prospect of another season. "We're trying to figure out the right structure for him."

"Squid Game" follows 456 players who, desperate for better lives, are thrown into a deadly survival game for a chance to win a ₩45.6 billion prize. Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, O Yeong-su, Wi Ha-joon and Jung Ho-yeon are among those starring on the series, which has become the first Korean drama to top Netflix's top 10 weekly most-watched TV show charts globally since its release on September 17.