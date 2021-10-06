 
 

Kelly Clarkson Pokes Fun at Post-'American Idol' Movie

The champion of the first season of the singing competition is seemingly not a fan of her movie 'From Justin to Kelly' which was made following her big victory.

  • Oct 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kelly Clarkson has slammed her movie "From Justin to Kelly".

The singer starred in the big screen project after winning the inaugural season of "American Idol" in 2002, alongside runner-up Justin Guarini.

The film was a huge box office bomb and, during Monday (04Oct21) night's instalment of "The Voice U.S." - on which she's a coach - Kelly reflected on the movie.

During the show, she and Ariana Grande both turned around for a young contestant from Florida, which happens to be the "7 Rings" star's home state.

Desperate to win the contestant over, Kelly chimed, "I know that the obvious choice here is… I mean, I know you're like, yeah, Florida… I've been to Florida!"

She laughed, "I made a terrible movie in Florida!”

But Ariana was more forgiving of the flick, insisting, "That movie is a classic! That movie is iconic."

Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande are going to celebrate Christmas together with a new holiday collaboration. They teamed up on "Santa Can't You Hear Me" for new festive LP "When Christmas Comes Around".

"My purpose for choosing this lyric for being the title of this project was to bring forth a sense of reality to the fact that we are probably all in very different places emotionally 'when Christmas comes around,' " she explained.

"Some of us consumed with a new love, some of us reminded of loss, some filled with optimism for the coming new year, others elated for some much deserved time away from the chaos our work lives can sometimes bring us,"

