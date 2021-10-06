 
 

Duffy 'Nervous' as She Returns to Social Media Following Rape and Kidnapping Reveal

Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Mercy' hitmaker is back on social media as she shares some 'passing thoughts,' more than a year after she opened up about harrowing sexual assault ordeal.

  • Oct 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Welsh singer Duffy has returned to social media a year after revealing she was kidnapped and raped a decade ago.

The "Warwick Avenue" singer, real name Aimee Anne Duffy, shared a series of Instagram posts on Monday (04Oct21), and admitted being back online after disclosing her rape ordeal made her "nervous."

Each post included an inspirational quote, and the first - simply titled "Hi" - was captioned, "Sharing passing thoughts. I don't envisage this being a permanent thing, something to connect. Nervous. Doing it anyway. Duffy."

The next post was called The Sun and read, "It's painful for a seed in the dark, before it meets the sun," and that was followed by a card, titled "Acceptance", which read, "Sometimes, as hard as it is, we have to understand there are things we cannot accept and accept there are things we cannot understand."

Duffy first made the rape admission in February, 2020, revealing she had been drugged and kidnapped. The drama led to her dropping out of sight after the release of her 2010 album, "Endlessly".

In March 2020, she released a comeback track, "Something Beautiful", before providing more details about her ordeal in an April, 2020 post on her official website.

"It was my birthday, I was drugged at a restaurant... and travelled to a foreign country," she revealed. "I can't remember getting on the plane and came round in the back of a travelling vehicle. I was put into a hotel room and the perpetrator returned and raped me. I remember the pain and trying to stay conscious in the room after it happened."

"I was stuck with him for another day, he didn't look at me, I was to walk behind him, I was somewhat conscious and withdrawn. I could have been disposed of by him. I contemplated running away to the neighbouring city or town, as he slept, but had no cash and I was afraid he would call the police on me, for running away, and maybe they would track me down as a missing person."

