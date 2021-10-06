Sharna Burgess Defends Being Paired With Real-Life Boyfriend Brian Austin Green on 'DWTS'

ABC TV

The 'Dancing with the Stars' professional dancer insists being paired with her actor beau Brian Austin Green on the TV competition doesn't give them any 'advantage.'

AceShowbiz - "Dancing With the Stars" 's Sharna Burgess has defended her relationship with her on- and offscreen partner Brian Austin Green.

The Australian professional dancer - who went Instagram official with her "Beverly Hills, 90210" actor boyfriend Brian in January (21) - has faced backlash over them being paired together on the show.

Alongside photos of the two rehearsing on Instagram, she wrote, "For those that say we kiss too much, here's a full (butt) grab instead. For real though, we kissed once in the first show that's it."

"This isn't a showmance, this is real life love and it's a part of our journey. Every step. Every struggle. Every success."

Sharna has served as a professional dancer on the programme since 2013 and explained that dancing with her boyfriend does not give her an "advantage" in the TV competition.

"And anyone that thinks it's an advantage I can assure you, it's not. ITS SUPER HARD! (sic)" she added.

"We both wanted to push harder this week because we really want those scores to keep us in the competition, but in the process we had a few moments of feeling hyper sensitive toward each other and struggled to find a happy positive work flow."

"Coaching your boyfriend is hard, and having your girlfriend be the one to tell you all the s**t you're doing wrong is also hard," Shana quipped.