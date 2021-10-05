Jennifer Lopez Skips Ben Affleck's Film Premiere Red Carpet Because She 'Can't Stand' George Clooney

WENN/Instar/Sean Thorton Celebrity

While the 'On the Floor' hitmaker bails on the red carpet of 'The Tender Bar' premiere, she makes sure to stay supportive of her boyfriend Ben by accompanying him earlier that day.

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez had a particular reason why she's absent on the red carpet of Ben Affleck's new movie premiere. It's reported that the "On the Floor" hitmaker skipped the photo session because she "can't stand" Ben's "The Tender Bar" co-star, George Clooney.

Revealing the news was The Sun. "Jen famously did not get along with George Clooney when they made 'Out of Sight' together. They couldn't stand each other," a source told the outlet.

"So it's funny that Ben's new movie is with George and it's no coincidence that Jen was not photographed on the red carpet with him, posing with George and [wife] Amal," the unnamed insider added. "Bridges need to be repaired."

While J.Lo bailed on the red carpet on Sunday night, October 3, she made sure to stay supportive of her boyfriend Ben by accompanying him earlier that day. The "Hustlers" actress was caught on camera staying in the car holding hands with Ben as he left the more casual screening.

While there might be a rift between J.Lo and George, he and Ben are close pals. When speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the "Gone Girl" star praised "The Midnight Sky" actor for being the most "precise" director.

"[George is] the best, most precise director I've ever worked with... He's just so good and so smart and creates a great environment," he told the outlet. "We had great experience working together previously, he produced 'Argo' [with me]."

"He just has so much experience doing his thing, doing this job, and it's like, such a gift. Because it cuts through all the noise and gets right to the x, y, z. Bing, bang, boom," Ben went on gushing.

The ex-husband of Jennifer Garner went on to admit that he would "love to" star opposite George on screen. "He's gotta hire me," he grinned. "I mean, he's gotta cast himself and hire me. Maybe that's the next step."