Mario Believes No One Is 'Forced' to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Despite slamming Senator Dianne Feinstein's new bill that requires vaccines for domestic air travel, the 'Crying Out for Me' singer believes that Congress didn't force the shot on American citizens.

Oct 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mario has shared his thoughts about COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Despite slamming California Senator Dianne Feinstein's new bill that requires vaccines for domestic air travel, the "Music for Love" crooner said he believes that no one is "forced" to get the jab.



The 35-year-old first made use of Instagram Story to react to an article that read, "Senator Feinstein Introduces Bill Requiring Vaccine or Negative COVID-19 For Domestic Flights." Alongside the article, he argued, "At this point the US is a big a** laboratory."

One of Mario's fans then replied, "The weird this is Congress exempted themselves from vaccine mandates but forces that shot on us." Having caught wind of the reply, the crooner explained, "No... No one is forced to do anything. Influenced yes. Forced no. There has been two main weapons. Fear of death and fear of poverty."

"We collectively didn't put up a fight because we'd rather just stay comfortable," the singer/actor added. "This conversation is no progress in the comfort zone. Isn't that what they say about achieving the American dream? The irony."

The Devon depicter on "Empire" went on noting, "For the record. Everything we live is a lie." He then concluded his message, "Some of us are magicians, some are clowns and the rest are just audience members that need entertainment until they die."

About Feinstein's new bill, it would "require all passengers on domestic airline flights to either be fully vaccinated, have recently tested negative for COVID-19 or have fully recovered from COVID-19." Feinstein proposed the new legislation because she doesn't want "upcoming holiday air travel to contribute to another surge in COVID cases."

"We know that air travel during the 2020 holiday season contributed to last winter's devastating COVID-19 surge. We simply cannot allow that to happen again," the Democratic politician said.