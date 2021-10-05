 
 

Ben Affleck Praises George Clooney for Being the Most Precise Director

While the 'Argo' star has nothing but admiration towards 'The Midnight Sky' actor, the latter spills the reason why he is no so enthusiastic about the idea of appearing on screen next to the former.

  • Oct 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ben Affleck has praised George Clooney as "the best" director he's ever worked with. The actor can next be seen in "The Tender Bar" and loved making the movie because "The Monuments Men" star's work behind the camera was so precise and he made the set a positive place to be.

"[George is] the best, most precise director I've ever worked with," Ben gushed to Entertainment Tonight. "He's just so good and so smart and creates a great environment."

"We had great experience working together previously, he produced 'Argo' [with me]. He just has so much experience doing his thing, doing this job, and it's like, such a gift. Because it cuts through all the noise and gets right to the x, y, z. Bing, bang, boom."

And Ben admitted he would "love to" star opposite George on screen. "He's gotta hire me," he grinned. "I mean, he's gotta cast himself and hire me. Maybe that's the next step."

  See also...

"He's a really really smart actor, and what I really learned about George as an actor, is George really understands exactly how to kind of calibrate a performance. He really understands the audience's expectations. The truth is, he's just really good at this thing."

However, George isn't so enthusiastic about the idea of appearing on screen next to the "Gone Girl" actor - because he'd make him look short. He quipped, "He's a foot taller than me! He makes me look like Mickey Rooney when I stand next to this guy."

But that's not all, because the star - who was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1997 and 2006 - is worried having them both feature in the same project would be "too much sexy."

"I think it would be too much sexy for one screen. Because he's a one-time sexiest man," he laughed. "But not a two time. I'm just gonna say that... but [yeah], it would be too much sexy, I think, for one film."

