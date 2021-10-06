 
 

Adele Announces Release Date for New Single 'Easy on Me'

The 'Rolling in the Deep' hitmaker is gearing up for a music comeback as she is scheduled to release a brand new song called 'Easy on Me' later this month.

  • Oct 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Adele's new single "Easy On Me" will be released on 15 October (21).

After setting the Internet alight on Monday (04Oct21) when she returned to Twitter after a nine-month hiatus to quip about Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook's global outage, Adele returned to the social media site on Tuesday to confirm the upcoming release.

Alongside the name and title of the tune, the "Hello" hitmaker shared a video which showed her putting a cassette into a player with long black nails, before driving in a car as sheet music blew out of the open window. The singer's trademark soulful piano playing can be heard, before the video cuts out.

Fans have desperately been awaiting news of Adele's next musical offering, and the star's tweet garnered almost 60,000 likes in just 10 minutes after she posted.

News of the single comes amid claims Adele's team are exploring the idea of another TV show after the "Someone Like You" hitmaker's televised concerts on the BBC in the U.K. and NBC in the U.S. for her 2015 LP 25.

"Adele's camp has approached multiple networks and platforms about the idea of staging a TV special tied to the new release," sources told Vulture.

Considering the album's seemingly imminent release, however, there might not be enough time to film this kind of production.

