Chrissy Teigen Breaks Twitter Hiatus Amid Facebook, Instagram Outages

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'Lip Sync Battle' co-host makes her first activity on the social platform since mid-June after she issued an apology amid online bullying allegations leveled against her by Courtney Stodden.

Oct 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen returned to Twitter when Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp outages. On Monday, October 4, the "Cravings" cookbook author made her first tweet since mid-June when her preferred social media platform Instagram was down.



"everything's down!!" the wife of John Legend wrote on the blue bird app. "honestly take it all away from us."

In a follow-up tweet, Chrissy also wrote, "who is this mysterious hero." The 35-year-old also posted a video of her dog which she said she "would have put on Instagram!" In another post, the mother-of-two treated her followers to an image containing a series of throwback photos featuring who appeared to be her mother, Vilailuck. "Big organization day at the house. found these gems," so she wrote in the caption.

The posts marked her first activity on the social platform since mid-June after she issued an apology amid online bullying allegations leveled against her by Courtney Stodden, among others.

"Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls**t in front of the entire world. I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll," the former "Lip Sync Battle" co-host tweeted back in May. "I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel."

She went on to say, "I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!!"

"I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize. I'm so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am," she added, before concluding, "And I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago."