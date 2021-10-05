 
 

Bretman Rock Makes History as First Gay Male to Grace Cover of 'Playboy'

In his cover shoot shared on social media, the Filipino-American Internet personality can be seen wearing women's lingerie that he pairs with heels, a bowtie as well as bunny ears.

  • Oct 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bretman Rock made history as he became the first gay male to grace the cover of "Playboy" magazine. To celebrate his achievement, the 23-year-old YouTube star took to his social media account to post some pictures from his cover shoot.

Making use of Instagram, the Internet personality shared some black-and-white photos and a video of him wearing women's lingerie. He completed his looks with heels, a bowtie as well as bunny ears. In the accompanying message, he penned, "I'm a BUNNY duh !! @playboy to kick off spooky szn."

The post has been flooded with positive comments from Bretman's famous pals. One in particular was Amelia Hamlin who exclaimed, "BRETMAN STEP ON MY NECKKKK." Liane V gushed, "OMMMMGGGG." His fellow YouTuber Alisha Marie chimed in, "F**KING ICONIC."

Also sharing the identical clip was the official Instagram account of Playboy. "It's Bretman, b***h," so read the caption of the post. "Introducing the October 2021 digital cover with icon @bretmanrock."

Speaking about the cover shoot, Bretman told the magazine, "For Playboy to have a male on the cover is a huge deal for the LGBT community, for my brown people community and it's all so surreal." He added, "A total 'is this even f**king happening right now?' type of vibe. And I'm so pretty."

This was not the first time for the Filipino-American star to appear on a magazine cover. He previously graced the cover of "Gay Times" in 2019. "When he tells you to stop acting like a little Princess," he said of his appearance in that magazine at the time.

"So honored to be the cover of @gaytimes for the Pride Month," he went on. "I will always continue to use my platform to remind y'all that once you truly love yourself, you are unstoppable. You are what you believe, bitch, and I'm a star."

