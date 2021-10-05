 
 

Country Star Tiera Marries Creative Director Kamren Kennedy in Tennessee Intimate Wedding

As a part of her wedding festivies, the 'Found It In You' songstress writes a sweet song titled 'Gentleman', which will be released on October 29, as a wedding gift to her husband.

AceShowbiz - Tiera is officially a married woman. After seven years of dating Kamren Kennedy, the "Found It In You" songstress exchanged her vows with the creative director in front of her friends and family.

The 23-year-old country singer tied the knot on Saturday, October 2 at Southall Meadows in Franklin, Tennessee. The couple shared vows in front of friends and family in a celebration officiated by Kamren's family pastor. "Kamren has been going to the same church since middle school so it's going to be really special to have him marry us," she explained in an interview with PEOPLE.

Tiera and Kamren then told the outlet that they were most "excited to be introduced as Mr. and Mrs. Kennedy." The newlyweds also admitted that they couldn't wait to "get down on the dance floor at the reception with our friends and family." As part of the festivities, Tiera wrote a sweet song titled "Gentleman" as a wedding gift to Kennedy. She also confirmed that she will release her new track on October 29.

Celebrating the major milestone in her relationship, Tiera turned to her Instagram account on Monday, October 4. Along with a photo from her wedding day, the "Miles" singer wrote, "I've got a HUSBAND💍 @thekamrenkennedy."

Elsewhere in the interview with the publication, the musician gushed over their relationship, "We just clicked from the very beginning." She went on adding, "We loved working together and hanging out together and were best friends from that very first FaceTime."

Tiera then recalled the first time she met Kamren in 2014 when she posted a picture of a camera she wanted to buy to share a YouTube cover. After seeing her post, Kamren quickly slid into her Instagram DM.

"Kamren [being the filmmaker he is] messaged me and said, 'I can show you how to use your camera,' " the "Not Your Girl" singer remembered. "So we FaceTimed and he actually did help me with my camera," she said with a laugh. "But afterward, we never stopped talking and here we are seven years later."

On the key to keep their relationship strong, Tiera and Kamren shared a few words of advice for other couples. "Any time we have a disagreement we keep it between us and don't allow any other opinions to come between us," Tiera stated. "We also never go to bed mad at each other."

