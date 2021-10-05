 
 

Chadwick Boseman Scholarship Launched by Netflix in Partnership With Howard University

The $5.4 million scholarship will fully cover four years of tuition at the 'Black Panther' star's alma mater with Sarah Long and Deirdre Dunkin being among the inaugural recipients.

  • Oct 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Scholars at Chadwick Boseman's alma mater and Netflix bosses have teamed up to offer a $5.4 million (£4 million) scholarship in the late actor's name.

The Chadwick A. Boseman Memorial Scholarship will fully cover four years of tuition at Howard University's College of Fine Arts, which was renamed after Boseman earlier this year (2021).

The inaugural Boseman recipients are students Sarah Long, Shawn Smith, Janee Ferguson, and Deirdre Dunkin, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"This scholarship embodies Chadwick's love for Howard, his passion for storytelling and his willingness to support future generations of Howard students," university president Wayne A.I. Frederick said in a statement. "I am thankful for the continuous support and partnership of Chadwick's wife, Mrs. Simone Ledward-Boseman, and to Netflix for this important gift."

"While he [Boseman] was taken from us too soon, his spirit is with us always in his work and the good that he has inspired," Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos added. "He always spoke of his time at Howard and the positive way it shaped his life and career. Now, we will have the opportunity to give many future superheroes a chance to experience the same."

"Black Panther" star Boseman, who lost his private battle with colon cancer in August 2020 at the age of 43, studied directing at Howard and picked up a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 2000.

Chadwick's final film, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom", was released on Netflix in 2020 and earned him a posthumous Best Actor Oscar nomination.

