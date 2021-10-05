 
 

Britney Spears 'Cried' Over Fans' Support for 'Free Britney' Movement

Britney Spears 'Cried' Over Fans' Support for 'Free Britney' Movement
Instagram
Celebrity

When sending her love to her fans, the 'Baby One More Time' songstress believes that the help and 'constant resilience' from her supporters make her life 'in that direction' now.

  • Oct 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears is expressing her gratitude for her supportive fans. In a heartfelt message she shared on her social media platform, the "Oops...I Did It Again" hitmaker revealed that she "cried" over the support for the "Free Britney" movement.

On Monday, October 4, the 39-year-old songstress took to her Instagram account to send her love to her fans, who are part of the "Free Britney" movement. "#FreeBritney movement … I have no words …," she began.

"Because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!!" Britney continued. The "Toxic" hitmaker went on to reveal, "I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it." She then expressed her love as saying, "I feel your hearts and you feel mine … that much I know is true [love] !!!!!"

  See also...

In the comment section, her fiance Sam Asghari wrote, "From a scale of 0-Britney how free are you? [love]." In the meantime, her friend Miley Cyrus gushed, "You look sooooooooooooo good [love]."

Her post came after her father Jamie Spears was suspended from his role as her conservator on October 1. A judge in a Los Angeles court ruled that keeping Jamie in charge of his daughter's estate and affairs was "untenable."

Jamie was then ordered to turn over the documents relating to the conservatorship to John Zabel, a certified public accountant, who has been appointed as a temporary conservator. Jodi Montgomery, who manages Britney's day-to-day wellbeing and medical decisions, will remain in her role for the time being.

Following her major win, Britney admitted that she needs to "slow down and breathe" while praising the "good support system" around her. "Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do!!" she wrote in an Instagram post on October 2. "Thankfully I have a good support system and am taking time to understand it's ok to slow down and breathe!!!!! Only through self love I can pray... love... and support others in return !!!!"

You can share this post!

Anthony Ramos Has to Quickly Learn How to Drive for 'Transformers'

MMA Star Justin Thornton Dead at 38 After Knocked Out in a Fight
Related Posts
Britney Feels the Need to 'Slow Down' as She's Still Healing After Dad Is Removed as Conservator

Britney Feels the Need to 'Slow Down' as She's Still Healing After Dad Is Removed as Conservator

Britney's Lawyer Determined to Investigate Dad Jamie's 'Misconduct' Ahead of Next Hearing

Britney's Lawyer Determined to Investigate Dad Jamie's 'Misconduct' Ahead of Next Hearing

Britney Spears Poses Completely Naked as She's 'Celebrating' After Conservatorship Battle Win

Britney Spears Poses Completely Naked as She's 'Celebrating' After Conservatorship Battle Win

Jamie Spears' Lawyer Insists His Exit From Conservatorship Is 'a Loss' for Britney

Jamie Spears' Lawyer Insists His Exit From Conservatorship Is 'a Loss' for Britney

Most Read
Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties
Celebrity

Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

Joe Rogan Under Fire for Accusing Joe Biden of Faking Getting COVID Vaccine Booster Shot on TV

Joe Rogan Under Fire for Accusing Joe Biden of Faking Getting COVID Vaccine Booster Shot on TV

LeBron James Gets Schooled by Enes Kanter After His 'Ridiculous' Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

LeBron James Gets Schooled by Enes Kanter After His 'Ridiculous' Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

Paris Hilton Celebrates 22-Month Anniversary With Carter Reum

Paris Hilton Celebrates 22-Month Anniversary With Carter Reum

Cole Swindell Confirms He's Dating the Girl From His Romantic Music Video

Cole Swindell Confirms He's Dating the Girl From His Romantic Music Video

Nicki Minaj's Mom Pens a Beautiful Poem to Celebrate Papa Bear's First Birthday

Nicki Minaj's Mom Pens a Beautiful Poem to Celebrate Papa Bear's First Birthday

Joan Collins Calls Out the Kardashian Family for 'Awful Lot of Surgery'

Joan Collins Calls Out the Kardashian Family for 'Awful Lot of Surgery'

Alyssa Milano Calls Out Jason Aldean for Using His Kids to Voice His Political Views

Alyssa Milano Calls Out Jason Aldean for Using His Kids to Voice His Political Views

Kyrie Irving Offered Adult Site Lifetime Membership If He Gets COVID Vaccine

Kyrie Irving Offered Adult Site Lifetime Membership If He Gets COVID Vaccine

Deyjah Harris Wants People to Stop Bringing Up T.I. and Tiny on Her Posts: 'Just Chill'

Deyjah Harris Wants People to Stop Bringing Up T.I. and Tiny on Her Posts: 'Just Chill'

Gordon Ramsay Praises Daughter Holly for Overcoming Trauma After Two Sexual Assaults

Gordon Ramsay Praises Daughter Holly for Overcoming Trauma After Two Sexual Assaults

Prince William Reportedly Stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Christening Lilibet at Windsor

Prince William Reportedly Stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Christening Lilibet at Windsor