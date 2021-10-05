Britney Spears 'Cried' Over Fans' Support for 'Free Britney' Movement

Instagram Celebrity

When sending her love to her fans, the 'Baby One More Time' songstress believes that the help and 'constant resilience' from her supporters make her life 'in that direction' now.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears is expressing her gratitude for her supportive fans. In a heartfelt message she shared on her social media platform, the "Oops...I Did It Again" hitmaker revealed that she "cried" over the support for the "Free Britney" movement.

On Monday, October 4, the 39-year-old songstress took to her Instagram account to send her love to her fans, who are part of the "Free Britney" movement. "#FreeBritney movement … I have no words …," she began.

"Because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!!" Britney continued. The "Toxic" hitmaker went on to reveal, "I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it." She then expressed her love as saying, "I feel your hearts and you feel mine … that much I know is true [love] !!!!!"

In the comment section, her fiance Sam Asghari wrote, "From a scale of 0-Britney how free are you? [love]." In the meantime, her friend Miley Cyrus gushed, "You look sooooooooooooo good [love]."

Her post came after her father Jamie Spears was suspended from his role as her conservator on October 1. A judge in a Los Angeles court ruled that keeping Jamie in charge of his daughter's estate and affairs was "untenable."

Jamie was then ordered to turn over the documents relating to the conservatorship to John Zabel, a certified public accountant, who has been appointed as a temporary conservator. Jodi Montgomery, who manages Britney's day-to-day wellbeing and medical decisions, will remain in her role for the time being.

Following her major win, Britney admitted that she needs to "slow down and breathe" while praising the "good support system" around her. "Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do!!" she wrote in an Instagram post on October 2. "Thankfully I have a good support system and am taking time to understand it's ok to slow down and breathe!!!!! Only through self love I can pray... love... and support others in return !!!!"