Natalie Imbruglia Blames Recold Label Axe for Her Break in Confidence

During an appearance on 'Loose Women', the Torn hitmaker admits that she came close to quitting the music industry since she got so scared that she couldn't sing a note.

  • Oct 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Natalie Imbruglia almost quit the music industry for good after she was dumped by her record label.

The "Torn" hitmaker has returned to the charts with her new album, "Firebird", after a six-year break, which she took after her self-esteem took a knock and her belief in her musical talents plummeted.

"I had a break in confidence and so I took some time out," she said during an appearance on U.K. TV show "Loose Women". "I was a judge on 'The X Factor' in Australia, I went to L.A., studied acting and just did some other things."

Natalie, who first rose to fame when she played Beth Brennan on the hit Australian soap "Neighbours", was dropped from her record label when her ill-fated album, "Come to Life", failed to crack the charts - and that really made her rethink the future.

"I got dropped by a record label," she continued. "I didn't get a full release for an album I'd spent three years working on and I just thought, 'Maybe I shouldn't be doing this.' I guess people would probably be surprised by that when it's something you've done your whole life, but that's what happened."

Natalie then went on to admit she was then scared when trying to make a return to the music scene. She said, "When I tried to go back to writing, I was so scared that I couldn't sing a note, I couldn't write a word down and it took a while to overcome that."

However, things are now looking up for the "Shiver" singer - "Firebird" debuted at number 10 in the U.K. charts on Friday, October 1, landing the Australian star her fourth U.K. top 10.

