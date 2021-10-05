 
 

MMA Star Justin Thornton Dead at 38 After Knocked Out in a Fight

MMA Star Justin Thornton Dead at 38 After Knocked Out in a Fight
Facebook
Celebrity

The veteran fighter passed away weeks after battling injuries from the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event against Dillon Cleckler on August 20 in Mississippi.

  • Oct 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - MMA star Justin Thornton has died after a violent KO loss. The fighter passed away on Monday, October 4, more than a month after he was knocked out during a fight against Dillon Cleckler. He was 38 years old.

Confirming the sad news was BKFC President Dave Feldman. "This morning we were very saddened to be notified of the passing of one of our fighters, Justin Thornton, who competed at BKFC 20 on August 20, 2021," he said in a statement to MMA Fighting. "We join the rest of the combat sports community in sending our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."

The cause of death has yet to be revealed, but Justin had been battling injuries for weeks following the KO loss. MMA Fighting reported during a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event on August 20 in Mississippi, Justin collapsed in the ring just seconds into the fight after taking multiple blows to the face. According to TMZ, Justin stayed down for several minutes.

  See also...

He was then hospitalized with serious injuries. On September 23, his Facebook page gave an update on his condition, revealing that the fighter was paralyzed, required assistance breathing, and also suffered an infection in his lungs and spinal cord.

Despite his injuries, his partner Amber Willard said at the time that Justin was in good spirits as he was awake and able to joke around. She added that he wanted "to let everyone know that he thanks all of y'all for the support and we are gonna get him through this!!!!!"

Justin had been professionally fighting for over the decade. He competed in several regional promotions and compiled a 6-18 record, with fights against a number of recognizable names including UFC heavyweights Chase Sherman and Walt Harris as well as Contender Series veterans Michael Lombardo and Austen Lane.

You can share this post!

Britney Spears 'Cried' Over Fans' Support for 'Free Britney' Movement

'DWTS' Recap: Celebrity Dancers Show Impressive Performances on 'Britney Night'
Most Read
Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties
Celebrity

Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

Joe Rogan Under Fire for Accusing Joe Biden of Faking Getting COVID Vaccine Booster Shot on TV

Joe Rogan Under Fire for Accusing Joe Biden of Faking Getting COVID Vaccine Booster Shot on TV

LeBron James Gets Schooled by Enes Kanter After His 'Ridiculous' Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

LeBron James Gets Schooled by Enes Kanter After His 'Ridiculous' Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

Paris Hilton Celebrates 22-Month Anniversary With Carter Reum

Paris Hilton Celebrates 22-Month Anniversary With Carter Reum

Cole Swindell Confirms He's Dating the Girl From His Romantic Music Video

Cole Swindell Confirms He's Dating the Girl From His Romantic Music Video

Nicki Minaj's Mom Pens a Beautiful Poem to Celebrate Papa Bear's First Birthday

Nicki Minaj's Mom Pens a Beautiful Poem to Celebrate Papa Bear's First Birthday

Joan Collins Calls Out the Kardashian Family for 'Awful Lot of Surgery'

Joan Collins Calls Out the Kardashian Family for 'Awful Lot of Surgery'

Alyssa Milano Calls Out Jason Aldean for Using His Kids to Voice His Political Views

Alyssa Milano Calls Out Jason Aldean for Using His Kids to Voice His Political Views

Kyrie Irving Offered Adult Site Lifetime Membership If He Gets COVID Vaccine

Kyrie Irving Offered Adult Site Lifetime Membership If He Gets COVID Vaccine

Deyjah Harris Wants People to Stop Bringing Up T.I. and Tiny on Her Posts: 'Just Chill'

Deyjah Harris Wants People to Stop Bringing Up T.I. and Tiny on Her Posts: 'Just Chill'

Gordon Ramsay Praises Daughter Holly for Overcoming Trauma After Two Sexual Assaults

Gordon Ramsay Praises Daughter Holly for Overcoming Trauma After Two Sexual Assaults

Prince William Reportedly Stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Christening Lilibet at Windsor

Prince William Reportedly Stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Christening Lilibet at Windsor