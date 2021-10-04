Britney Feels the Need to 'Slow Down' as She's Still Healing After Dad Is Removed as Conservator

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Circus' singer talks about having 'a lot of healing to do' as she thanks the 'good support system' around her after she has Jamie Spears dismissed as conservator.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears still has "a lot of healing" to do after forcing her father to step down as her conservator.

The "Toxic" hitmaker has had a lot to celebrate of late after Jamie Spears was suspended from his role last week (ends01Oct21), but she admits there is still a need for her to "slow down and breathe" as she praises the "good support system" around her.

In her Saturday (02Sep21) Instagram post, Britney writes, "Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do!!"

"Thankfully I have a good support system and am taking time to understand it's ok to slow down and breathe!!!!! Only through self love I can pray... love... and support others in return !!!!"

On Wednesday, a judge in Los Angeles ruled that keeping Jamie Spears in charge of his daughter's estate and affairs was "untenable" and he was ordered to turn over the documents relating to the conservatorship to John Zabel, a certified public accountant, who has been appointed as a temporary conservator. Jodi Montgomery, who manages Britney's day-to-day wellbeing and medical decisions, will remain in her role for the time being.

The verdict was a significant victory for Britney, who has been fighting to remove Jamie as her conservator for years. During her testimony in June (21), she called for her father and those involved in controlling her affairs to be put behind bars.

"They have me going to therapy three times a week and to a psychiatrist," she said. "I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don't feel like I can live a full life."

"I need your help. My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management... they should be in jail."