 
 

Justin Bieber Hopes to Destigmatize Weed With Own Line of 'Peaches' Cannabis

Justin Bieber Hopes to Destigmatize Weed With Own Line of 'Peaches' Cannabis
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Yummy' hitmaker announces that he has teamed up with California-based company Palms on a limited-edition cannabis collection named after his hit song with Daniel Caesar and Giveon.

  • Oct 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Pop star Justin Bieber is launching his own line of pre-rolled marijuana joints, called Peaches, after his hit song with Daniel Caesar and Giveon.

The self-professed pot fan, who sang, "I got my peaches out in Georgia, I get my weed from California," on the track from his latest album, "Justice", is now offering fans his own brand of weed.

In a statement released on Monday, October 4, Bieber reveals he has teamed up with California-based company Palms on a limited-edition cannabis collection, titled Peaches Pre-Rolls by Palms.

Justin hopes that the product will help "destigmatize" the drug, which is legal in California and several other American states.

"Weed was something that I felt people tried to make me feel bad for enjoying," he tells Vogue. "But I've now found a place in my life for weed products that have been beneficial in my human experience."

  See also...

The singer adds, "I'm a fan of Palms and what they are doing by making cannabis approachable. I wanted to make sure that I was doing something with them that felt genuine, and Peaches felt like a good place to start."

It's about more than getting high for the hitmaker - proceeds will support non-profit organizations, including Veterans Walk and Talk, which advocates for the medicinal use of cannabis within military veteran communities, and the Last Prisoner Project, which is dedicated to criminal justice reform around cannabis convictions, Vogue reports.

In his recent docu-series, "Seasons", Bieber talked about how he stopped smoking weed after he realised was growing dependent on it.

"Justin's vulnerability and openness about his mental health struggles impressed us beyond measure, and we knew immediately we would want him to be at the helm of our first-ever collaboration," says Noah Annes, Palms co-founder.

"With Justin's help shining the spotlight on these important topics, we hope to inspire others to talk more freely about both mental health and cannabis consumption. Together, we will be able to further our message of utilizing cannabis in a functional and meaningful way, allowing it to be a light in the dark-and also, a really enjoyable time."

You can share this post!

Shah Rukh Khan Defended by Co-Star and Indian Politician After Son's Arrest in Drugs Raid

Gordon Ramsay Admits to Considering Sixth Child With Wife
Related Posts
Justin Bieber Posts About Jesus' Love While Hailey Baldwin Shares Wedding Photo on Their Anniversary

Justin Bieber Posts About Jesus' Love While Hailey Baldwin Shares Wedding Photo on Their Anniversary

Justin Bieber Learns to Say No and Set Boundaries to Protect His Mental Health

Justin Bieber Learns to Say No and Set Boundaries to Protect His Mental Health

Ten Celebrities Who Dated a Fan

Ten Celebrities Who Dated a Fan

Justin Bieber Collects Another One-Billion-View Video on YouTube With 'Let Me Love You'

Justin Bieber Collects Another One-Billion-View Video on YouTube With 'Let Me Love You'

Most Read
Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties
Celebrity

Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

Joe Rogan Under Fire for Accusing Joe Biden of Faking Getting COVID Vaccine Booster Shot on TV

Joe Rogan Under Fire for Accusing Joe Biden of Faking Getting COVID Vaccine Booster Shot on TV

LeBron James Gets Schooled by Enes Kanter After His 'Ridiculous' Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

LeBron James Gets Schooled by Enes Kanter After His 'Ridiculous' Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

Paris Hilton Celebrates 22-Month Anniversary With Carter Reum

Paris Hilton Celebrates 22-Month Anniversary With Carter Reum

Cole Swindell Confirms He's Dating the Girl From His Romantic Music Video

Cole Swindell Confirms He's Dating the Girl From His Romantic Music Video

Nicki Minaj's Mom Pens a Beautiful Poem to Celebrate Papa Bear's First Birthday

Nicki Minaj's Mom Pens a Beautiful Poem to Celebrate Papa Bear's First Birthday

Alyssa Milano Calls Out Jason Aldean for Using His Kids to Voice His Political Views

Alyssa Milano Calls Out Jason Aldean for Using His Kids to Voice His Political Views

Kyrie Irving Offered Adult Site Lifetime Membership If He Gets COVID Vaccine

Kyrie Irving Offered Adult Site Lifetime Membership If He Gets COVID Vaccine

Deyjah Harris Wants People to Stop Bringing Up T.I. and Tiny on Her Posts: 'Just Chill'

Deyjah Harris Wants People to Stop Bringing Up T.I. and Tiny on Her Posts: 'Just Chill'

Gordon Ramsay Praises Daughter Holly for Overcoming Trauma After Two Sexual Assaults

Gordon Ramsay Praises Daughter Holly for Overcoming Trauma After Two Sexual Assaults

Prince William Reportedly Stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Christening Lilibet at Windsor

Prince William Reportedly Stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Christening Lilibet at Windsor

Netflix Criticized for Botched Translation on Hit Korean Drama 'Squid Game'

Netflix Criticized for Botched Translation on Hit Korean Drama 'Squid Game'