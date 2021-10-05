Justin Bieber Hopes to Destigmatize Weed With Own Line of 'Peaches' Cannabis

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Yummy' hitmaker announces that he has teamed up with California-based company Palms on a limited-edition cannabis collection named after his hit song with Daniel Caesar and Giveon.

AceShowbiz - Pop star Justin Bieber is launching his own line of pre-rolled marijuana joints, called Peaches, after his hit song with Daniel Caesar and Giveon.

The self-professed pot fan, who sang, "I got my peaches out in Georgia, I get my weed from California," on the track from his latest album, "Justice", is now offering fans his own brand of weed.

In a statement released on Monday, October 4, Bieber reveals he has teamed up with California-based company Palms on a limited-edition cannabis collection, titled Peaches Pre-Rolls by Palms.

Justin hopes that the product will help "destigmatize" the drug, which is legal in California and several other American states.

"Weed was something that I felt people tried to make me feel bad for enjoying," he tells Vogue. "But I've now found a place in my life for weed products that have been beneficial in my human experience."

The singer adds, "I'm a fan of Palms and what they are doing by making cannabis approachable. I wanted to make sure that I was doing something with them that felt genuine, and Peaches felt like a good place to start."

It's about more than getting high for the hitmaker - proceeds will support non-profit organizations, including Veterans Walk and Talk, which advocates for the medicinal use of cannabis within military veteran communities, and the Last Prisoner Project, which is dedicated to criminal justice reform around cannabis convictions, Vogue reports.

In his recent docu-series, "Seasons", Bieber talked about how he stopped smoking weed after he realised was growing dependent on it.

"Justin's vulnerability and openness about his mental health struggles impressed us beyond measure, and we knew immediately we would want him to be at the helm of our first-ever collaboration," says Noah Annes, Palms co-founder.

"With Justin's help shining the spotlight on these important topics, we hope to inspire others to talk more freely about both mental health and cannabis consumption. Together, we will be able to further our message of utilizing cannabis in a functional and meaningful way, allowing it to be a light in the dark-and also, a really enjoyable time."