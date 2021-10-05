 
 

Clint Eastwood Wins Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Cannabis Company

Clint Eastwood Wins Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Cannabis Company
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Million Dollar Baby' director is awarded $6 million in damages after suing a CBD company for illegally using his image and likeliness to promote their product.

  • Oct 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Clint Eastwood has won a $6.1 million (£4.4 million) lawsuit against a CBD seller.

The 91-year-old director had taken legal action against Mediatonas UAB for using his name and likeness to promote their products without his permission, and now a judge in California has entered a default judgement against the Lithuanian company after they failed to respond to a summons in March (21).

Clint and Garrapata, the company which owns the rights to his likeness, were awarded $6 million (£4.39 million) in damages and $95,000 (£69,656) to cover legal fees, and also obtained a permanent injunction against the future use of the "Million Dollar Baby" director's name or image by the company.

The "Dirty Harry" actor had filed two lawsuits last year (20) from a number of CBD companies, who he accused of falsely claiming he had endorsed their products.

  See also...

Documents filed in July 2020 stated, "In truth, Mr Eastwood has no connection of any kind whatsoever to any CBD products and never gave such an interview."

"Mr Eastwood seeks to hold accountable the persons and entities that wrongfully crafted this scheme, spread false and malicious statements of facts about him, and illegally profited off of his name and likeness."

A second lawsuit targeted a number of companies and individuals to use programming code to insert his name in hidden tags in order to send online searches to their webpages.

The suit stated, "By using Mr Eastwood's name in hidden metatags, defendants have figuratively posted a sign with Mr Eastwood's trademark in front of their online store to attract customers and caused the consuming public to believe that Mr Eastwood is associated with and/or endorsed... defendants' CBD products, when no such association actually exists..."

"Like many of his most famous characters, Mr Eastwood is not afraid to confront wrongdoing and hold accountable those that try to illegally profit off his name or likeness."

You can share this post!

Iggy Azalea Stunned by Victoria Beckham's Album Review

Billie Eilish Officially Announced to Headline 2022 Glastonbury
Related Posts
Martin Scorsese and Clint Eastwood Plead With Congress to Bail Out Cinemas Hit by Covid-19 Crisis

Martin Scorsese and Clint Eastwood Plead With Congress to Bail Out Cinemas Hit by Covid-19 Crisis

Clint Eastwood Denied Restraining Order by Judge as He Seeks Damages Over 'Online Scam'

Clint Eastwood Denied Restraining Order by Judge as He Seeks Damages Over 'Online Scam'

Clint Eastwood Sues Canabis Bosses Over 'Online Scam'

Clint Eastwood Sues Canabis Bosses Over 'Online Scam'

Clint Eastwood Backs Mike Bloomberg for 2020 Presidential Election

Clint Eastwood Backs Mike Bloomberg for 2020 Presidential Election

Most Read
Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics
Celebrity

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties

Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties

Brian Laudrie's Family Is 'Concerned,' Hopes He's Alive

Brian Laudrie's Family Is 'Concerned,' Hopes He's Alive

Joe Rogan Under Fire for Accusing Joe Biden of Faking Getting COVID Vaccine Booster Shot on TV

Joe Rogan Under Fire for Accusing Joe Biden of Faking Getting COVID Vaccine Booster Shot on TV

Paris Hilton Celebrates 22-Month Anniversary With Carter Reum

Paris Hilton Celebrates 22-Month Anniversary With Carter Reum

LeBron James Gets Schooled by Enes Kanter After His 'Ridiculous' Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

LeBron James Gets Schooled by Enes Kanter After His 'Ridiculous' Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

Cole Swindell Confirms He's Dating the Girl From His Romantic Music Video

Cole Swindell Confirms He's Dating the Girl From His Romantic Music Video

Nicki Minaj's Mom Pens a Beautiful Poem to Celebrate Papa Bear's First Birthday

Nicki Minaj's Mom Pens a Beautiful Poem to Celebrate Papa Bear's First Birthday

Joan Collins Calls Out the Kardashian Family for 'Awful Lot of Surgery'

Joan Collins Calls Out the Kardashian Family for 'Awful Lot of Surgery'

Kyrie Irving Offered Adult Site Lifetime Membership If He Gets COVID Vaccine

Kyrie Irving Offered Adult Site Lifetime Membership If He Gets COVID Vaccine

Alyssa Milano Calls Out Jason Aldean for Using His Kids to Voice His Political Views

Alyssa Milano Calls Out Jason Aldean for Using His Kids to Voice His Political Views

Colin Jost Shares His Mom's Reaction to Him and Scarlett Johansson Naming Their Son Cosmo

Colin Jost Shares His Mom's Reaction to Him and Scarlett Johansson Naming Their Son Cosmo

Beyonce Pays Tribute to Balmain's Director Olivier Rousteing at Paris Fashion Week

Beyonce Pays Tribute to Balmain's Director Olivier Rousteing at Paris Fashion Week