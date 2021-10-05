Iggy Azalea Stunned by Victoria Beckham's Album Review

WENN Music

The 'Fancy' female rapper, a big fan of Spice Girls, is thrilled after receiving rave review from Posh Spice over her 2014 debut studio album 'The New Classic'.

Oct 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Iggy Azalea is pinching herself after Victoria Beckham raved about her 2014 album on social media.

The rapper, who is such a huge fan of the Spice Girls she included the song "Posh Spice" on her latest album "The End of an Era", was left stunned when Beckham herself raved about her debut album on her Instagram Story.

Victoria uploaded a snap of Azalea and added the caption, "This is everything Iggy Azalea @thenewclassic!!" and included the lyrics from the Australian's 2020 tune, "That Posh sounds like a right b**ch," with two laughing emojis.

Iggy shared a screenshot of the post on her own Twitter account on Saturday (02Oct21) and added, "Ummm what?! this happened and I'm fan girling the f**k out. Ahhhh! What is life (sic)."

Iggy subsequently admitted that receiving praise from Victoria felt like a "fantasy."

"Scary spice and posh spice know I exist so really you can't tell me s**t," she gushed. "Like, I'm living my childhood fantasy. I even live in a tour bus rn (right now) like they did in spice world the movie (sic)."

Iggy recalled watching the "Spice World" movie when she was a teenager with her sister and then returned to Beckham's nod, admitting she was still struggling to come to terms with Victoria's Instagram post - and the fact she was listening to her 2014 album.

"Imagine checking your notifications and it's f**king Victoria Beckham!? IM SHOOK!" she added.

"Posh Spice" appears on the deluxe version of Iggy's "The End of an Era" album, which dropped on 17 September (21).