 
 

Iggy Azalea Stunned by Victoria Beckham's Album Review

Iggy Azalea Stunned by Victoria Beckham's Album Review
WENN
Music

The 'Fancy' female rapper, a big fan of Spice Girls, is thrilled after receiving rave review from Posh Spice over her 2014 debut studio album 'The New Classic'.

  • Oct 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Iggy Azalea is pinching herself after Victoria Beckham raved about her 2014 album on social media.

The rapper, who is such a huge fan of the Spice Girls she included the song "Posh Spice" on her latest album "The End of an Era", was left stunned when Beckham herself raved about her debut album on her Instagram Story.

Victoria uploaded a snap of Azalea and added the caption, "This is everything Iggy Azalea @thenewclassic!!" and included the lyrics from the Australian's 2020 tune, "That Posh sounds like a right b**ch," with two laughing emojis.

Iggy shared a screenshot of the post on her own Twitter account on Saturday (02Oct21) and added, "Ummm what?! this happened and I'm fan girling the f**k out. Ahhhh! What is life (sic)."

  See also...

Iggy subsequently admitted that receiving praise from Victoria felt like a "fantasy."

"Scary spice and posh spice know I exist so really you can't tell me s**t," she gushed. "Like, I'm living my childhood fantasy. I even live in a tour bus rn (right now) like they did in spice world the movie (sic)."

Iggy recalled watching the "Spice World" movie when she was a teenager with her sister and then returned to Beckham's nod, admitting she was still struggling to come to terms with Victoria's Instagram post - and the fact she was listening to her 2014 album.

"Imagine checking your notifications and it's f**king Victoria Beckham!? IM SHOOK!" she added.

"Posh Spice" appears on the deluxe version of Iggy's "The End of an Era" album, which dropped on 17 September (21).

You can share this post!

Tony Bennett Doesn't Know He Has Alzheimer's Disease

Clint Eastwood Wins Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Cannabis Company
Related Posts
Iggy Azalea Reveals Her Struggle to Balance Motherhood and Career After Touring With Baby

Iggy Azalea Reveals Her Struggle to Balance Motherhood and Career After Touring With Baby

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Iggy Azalea Only Has Three Hours of Sleep Every Night as Working Mom

Iggy Azalea Only Has Three Hours of Sleep Every Night as Working Mom

Iggy Azalea Launches Make-Up Collection Weeks After Music Hiatus

Iggy Azalea Launches Make-Up Collection Weeks After Music Hiatus

Most Read
Kacey Musgraves Heats Up 'SNL' With Nude Performance and Bares Her Emotions
Music

Kacey Musgraves Heats Up 'SNL' With Nude Performance and Bares Her Emotions

Ozzy Osbourne Enlists Iconic Guitarists for New LP, LCD Soundsystem Reunite for NY Residency

Ozzy Osbourne Enlists Iconic Guitarists for New LP, LCD Soundsystem Reunite for NY Residency

Randy Travis to Receive Lifetime Award at 2021 CMT Artists of the Year

Randy Travis to Receive Lifetime Award at 2021 CMT Artists of the Year

Ann Wilson Defends Vaccine Policy for Bandmates and Crew

Ann Wilson Defends Vaccine Policy for Bandmates and Crew

Brandi Carlile Would Love to Fill in Chris Cornell's Spot as Soundgarden's Singer

Brandi Carlile Would Love to Fill in Chris Cornell's Spot as Soundgarden's Singer

Snippet of Jesy Nelson's New Song With Nicki Minaj Leaks

Snippet of Jesy Nelson's New Song With Nicki Minaj Leaks

Sugababes Surprise Fans With Release of 20th Anniversary Edition of 'One Touch'

Sugababes Surprise Fans With Release of 20th Anniversary Edition of 'One Touch'

Cancer Free Mark Hoppus to Make Stage Return on Travis Barker's House of Horrors Concert

Cancer Free Mark Hoppus to Make Stage Return on Travis Barker's House of Horrors Concert

David Lee Roth Announces Retirement, Plans to Bid Farewell With Las Vegas Shows

David Lee Roth Announces Retirement, Plans to Bid Farewell With Las Vegas Shows

Jason Aldean Remembers Route 91 Family on 4th Anniversary of Vegas Massacre

Jason Aldean Remembers Route 91 Family on 4th Anniversary of Vegas Massacre

The Lathums Debut Atop U.K. Albums Chart

The Lathums Debut Atop U.K. Albums Chart

Boosie Badazz Cut From 'Legendz of the Streetz Tour' Following Onstage Fight

Boosie Badazz Cut From 'Legendz of the Streetz Tour' Following Onstage Fight

Liam Gallagher Has 'Naughty Little Tune' for Brother Noel in New Album

Liam Gallagher Has 'Naughty Little Tune' for Brother Noel in New Album