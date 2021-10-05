 
 

Billie Eilish Officially Announced to Headline 2022 Glastonbury

WENN
Music

The 'No Time to Die' singer has been confirmed as one of the headliners for the upcoming Glastonbury festival which is set to return in 2022 after cancellation for two years in a row.

  • Oct 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish has been confirmed as a headliner for Glastonbury 2022.

The "Lost Cause" singer teased fans over the weekend (02-03Oct21) by sharing a selfie on her Instagram Story of her sporting a Glastonbury festival hoodie with "Glastonbury Festival, Worthy Farm" emblazoned across it.

Billie then sparked major speculation she is performing at the world-famous music extravaganza in Somerset, South West England next year, with the caption, "2022."

And now, Glastonbury organisers Emily and Michael Eavis have officially confirmed the Grammy-winner will take to the Pyramid Stage on Friday, 24 June (22), and Billie is set to make history as the "youngest-ever solo headliner" while it's also her first ever U.K. headline slot at a festival.

A statement on the official Glastonbury Twitter page read, "We are very excited to confirm that @billieeilish will headline the Pyramid Stage on the Friday night at Glastonbury 2022, to become the Festival's youngest ever solo headliner. This will be her first UK festival headline performance."

The "Bad Guy" hitmaker recently confessed she had "no idea" Glastonbury was "even a thing" until after she played the festival.

  See also...

The 19-year-old superstar - who grew up in Los Angeles - played The Other Stage in 2019, and admitted she wasn't aware just how big a deal it was to play the legendary festival when she got the invite.

She said, "I feel so embarrassed because I had no idea Glastonbury was even a thing. I was like, 'What's that?' "

"I didn't know it was a big deal until after I played it. Everyone was like 'oh my God, you played Glastonbury' and I was like 'Yeah, so?' "

"And then I realised. I am a little uncultured baby. It was such an honour, I mean, come on. Dude, the crowd was unbelievable. Those moshpits? Oh my God. The crowd was great."

Glastonbury was cancelled for a second year this summer, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Taylor Swift, Sir Paul McCartney, and Kendrick Lamar were due to headline the Pyramid Stage, while Diana Ross was announced for the Sunday afternoon legends' slot.

The festival returns between 22 and 26 June (22).

