James Gunn Developing Secret DC Comics Project After 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
'The Suicide Squad' director confirms on Twitter that he has another DCEU project up on his sleeve besides HBO Max's series 'Peacemaker' starring John Cena.

  • Oct 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - James Gunn's directing gig for "The Suicide Squad" has seemingly started out a longtime business relationship with Warner Bros./DC Comics. The filmmaker has confirmed that he is developing another DCEU project outside of the "Peacemaker" series for HBO Max.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" helmer revealed his next project when responding to a fan's question on Twitter about what's next in line for the DCEU. "James tell me please WB creating new dceu story line or continuing Zack's??" the fan inquired.

When another movie geek replied, "He's doing a new DC project," the first fan initially thought that it was the "Peacemaker" series. However, Gunn himself clarified that he has another DCEU project up on his sleeve besides "The Suicide Squad" spin-off series as he responded, "Yes, I'm developing another DC project besides Peacemaker."

Over on his Instagram account, Gunn also said his secret DC project was "something else" than "Deadshot vs. Bloodsport" and confirmed there'd be no mention of it at DC FanDome later this month.

No other details on the new DC Comics project that Gunn is developing are available as of now. However, it is likely that he will start working on it after he finishes with "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3", which is slated to begin production in November this year.

Gunn first worked for MCU, directing the firs two "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies before he was briefly fired by Disney because of his old tweets. WB did not waste any time to recruit the filmmaker for its project as the "Super" helmer was tapped to direct "The Suicide Squad".

"I think the joke at Marvel's expense is the fact that we got James Gunn," "The Suicide Squad" producer Peter Safran told ComicBook.com during a set visit in 2019. "So, that's the biggest joke." The British filmmaker went on recalling, "He got fired on a Friday in July, and on Tuesday Toby came to me and said, 'Tell James Gunn that whatever he wants to do at Warner Brothers, we want him for it. Just tell us what he wants to do.' "

