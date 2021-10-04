Donald Trump Files Lawsuit to Force Twitter to Reinstate His Account

WENN/Instar Celebrity

The former president of the U.S. has filed a lawsuit to have a federal district judge force the blue bird app to reinstate his account, which was banned permanently in the wake of the Capitol riot.

AceShowbiz - Donald Trump wants his Twitter account back. The former president of the United States has filed a lawsuit to have a federal district judge force the blue bird app to reinstate his account, which was banned permanently in the wake of the Capitol riot.

"Plaintiff Donald J. Trump respectfully moves for a preliminary injunction directing, inter alia, Defendant Twitter, Inc. and all persons acting in concert with Defendant, to reinstate Plaintiff’s access to Defendant’s social media platform(s)," Trump's legal team claims in the filing.

Additionally, Trump's lawyers double down on the statement on Twitter, writing, "Defendant exercises a degree of power and control over political discourse in this country that is immeasurable, historically unprecedented, and profoundly dangerous to open democratic debate." The lawyers also claims that Democrats in Congress and the Biden administration have pressured Twitter to keep Trump's account suspended.

The attorneys also noted that despite banning Trump's account for allegedly encouraging violence after the Capitol insurrection, Twitter has allowed the Taliban's state in Afghanistan to maintain an account.

Twitter announced its decision to permanently ban Trump's account in January. "After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter explained. "In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action."

Of Trump's last two tweets on the app, Twitter said that they violated the company's policy against glorification of violence. "These two Tweets must be read in the context of broader events in the country and the ways in which the President's statements can be mobilized by different audiences, including to incite violence, as well as in the context of the pattern of behavior from this account in recent weeks," it shared.

"The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!" the first tweet read. Meanwhile, the other tweet read, "To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th."

