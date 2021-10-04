 
 

Ringo Starr Blames 'Dodgy' COVID-19 Situation for Uncertainty Around 2022 Tour

Ringo Starr Blames 'Dodgy' COVID-19 Situation for Uncertainty Around 2022 Tour
Instagram
Music

Forced to call off all his All-Starr Band commitments in 2020 and 2021 by the pandemic, the former Beatles legend admits that plans to hit the road again still makes him wary about risking his health.

  • Oct 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ringo Starr isn't sure he'll tour in 2022, because the COVID-19 situation is still "dodgy."

The former The Beatles legend called off all his All-Starr Band commitments in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, and although he has the opportunity to head out on the road next year, he is still wary about risking his health.

"They've sent me the itinerary over for next year but it's impossible to say if it's on," he says. "I'm saying in my heart it's on, but let's see where we are. Getting through the pandemic has not been easy but what has made it easier for me is that I've had the chance to make music and hang out with other musicians."

  See also...

"Last year, we'd all be tested before we joined up together and this year we've all had our jabs, so we hang out. It's been a very strange year but when the tour dates come up I think to myself, 'I want to be on tour.' But it's not going to happen, that's just the truth of the whole deal. It's still dodgy."

Just weeks earlier, Ringo released a brand new EP, "Change the World". About the mini album, the 81-year-old previously expressed his gratitude to "some new friends" who helped him recorded the new tracks at his Roccabella West home studio in California.

"I've been saying I only want to release EPs at this point and this is the next one," he spilled in an August interview. "What a blessing it's been during this year to have a studio here at home and be able to collaborate with so many great musicians, some I've worked with before and some new friends."

You can share this post!

Dave Grohl Calls Piano Lesson Paul McCartney Gave His Daughter Crazy Full-Circle Moment

James Gunn Developing Secret DC Comics Project After 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
Related Posts
Ringo Starr Due to Release New EP 'Change the World' in September

Ringo Starr Due to Release New EP 'Change the World' in September

Ringo Starr Had 'Psychic' Bond With The Beatles Bandmates

Ringo Starr Had 'Psychic' Bond With The Beatles Bandmates

Ringo Starr's 1969 Parking Ticket Is Put on Auction

Ringo Starr's 1969 Parking Ticket Is Put on Auction

Ringo Starr Deems 79th Birthday 'A Miracle' Given Drug-Fueled Past

Ringo Starr Deems 79th Birthday 'A Miracle' Given Drug-Fueled Past

Most Read
Kacey Musgraves Heats Up 'SNL' With Nude Performance and Bares Her Emotions
Music

Kacey Musgraves Heats Up 'SNL' With Nude Performance and Bares Her Emotions

Ozzy Osbourne Enlists Iconic Guitarists for New LP, LCD Soundsystem Reunite for NY Residency

Ozzy Osbourne Enlists Iconic Guitarists for New LP, LCD Soundsystem Reunite for NY Residency

Randy Travis to Receive Lifetime Award at 2021 CMT Artists of the Year

Randy Travis to Receive Lifetime Award at 2021 CMT Artists of the Year

Ann Wilson Defends Vaccine Policy for Bandmates and Crew

Ann Wilson Defends Vaccine Policy for Bandmates and Crew

Brandi Carlile Would Love to Fill in Chris Cornell's Spot as Soundgarden's Singer

Brandi Carlile Would Love to Fill in Chris Cornell's Spot as Soundgarden's Singer

Sugababes Surprise Fans With Release of 20th Anniversary Edition of 'One Touch'

Sugababes Surprise Fans With Release of 20th Anniversary Edition of 'One Touch'

Cancer Free Mark Hoppus to Make Stage Return on Travis Barker's House of Horrors Concert

Cancer Free Mark Hoppus to Make Stage Return on Travis Barker's House of Horrors Concert

David Lee Roth Announces Retirement, Plans to Bid Farewell With Las Vegas Shows

David Lee Roth Announces Retirement, Plans to Bid Farewell With Las Vegas Shows

Snippet of Jesy Nelson's New Song With Nicki Minaj Leaks

Snippet of Jesy Nelson's New Song With Nicki Minaj Leaks

Jason Aldean Remembers Route 91 Family on 4th Anniversary of Vegas Massacre

Jason Aldean Remembers Route 91 Family on 4th Anniversary of Vegas Massacre

Liam Gallagher Has 'Naughty Little Tune' for Brother Noel in New Album

Liam Gallagher Has 'Naughty Little Tune' for Brother Noel in New Album

The Lathums Debut Atop U.K. Albums Chart

The Lathums Debut Atop U.K. Albums Chart

Harry Styles Helps Pregnant Fan Reveal Baby's Gender During Concert

Harry Styles Helps Pregnant Fan Reveal Baby's Gender During Concert