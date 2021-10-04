 
 

Hayden Panettiere Debuts New Haircut After Taking Six-Month Instagram Break

Instagram
Celebrity

When making a comeback to her social media platform, the former 'Nashville' star shows off her blonde tresses styled with major bangs and a slight part in the middle.

  • Oct 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Hayden Panettiere has made a wonderful return to Instagram. After taking a six-month hiatus on the photo sharing app, the former "Nashville" star showed off her new cute and fresh hair transformation.

On Friday, October 1, the 32-year-old actress took to her social media page to share a photo that saw her posing in front of the Pink Cheeks salon in Los Angeles. In her selfie, she donned a chic shoulder-length hairstyle and bangs. She also raised her arm enthusiastically in the air towards the establishment's sign just above the entrance.

"My go to place since I was a teenager! Cindy's the owner and my go to girl!" Hayden captioned her snap. "Her girls and Cindy herself always make me feel fresh, new and beautiful every time I see them!" the "Heroes" alum raved. She then promoted the salon, "They're my secret weapon #PinkCheeks #Cindy Check out what they have to offer."

  See also...

Many gushed over Hayden's major makeover in the comments section, while others reacted to her Instagram return. "You're too cute!" Savannah Chrisley replied, with one fan writing, "Miss seeing you on our screens!" Another follower chimed in, "Welcome back to Instagram…we've missed you!"

This was the first time Hayden posted on Instagram since April 18, when she raved about the Disney+ documentary "Secrets of the Whales". Her post also came a few weeks after she was spotted on a date with her abusive ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson, who was arrested and charged with eight counts of felony domestic violence and assault against Hayden back in July 2020.

On September 7, Hayden was seen spending time with her on-and-off boyfriend, who was convicted of assaulting her, in West Hollywood. In one picture, the former couple was captured having dinner at the upscale Italian restaurant Dan Tana's. They were accompanied by their friend, actor Ken Davitian.

Previously, Hayden and Brian were also caught together at a dancing bar in Los Angeles. Of their reunion, Brian said at the time, "We went to a new restaurant that is Texas-based and being a Southern guy, I'm a big fan of country music. So yes, there was some line dancing involved."

"Hayden and I are not back together but are working on a friendship," Brian explained further. He then added, "We have a long history together and the first step in my recovery as an abuser is making amends. That's exactly what Hayden has been gracious enough to allow me to do."

