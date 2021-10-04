Lamar Odom Knocks Down Jennifer Lopez's Ex-Husband in 'Celebrity Boxing'

Instagram Celebrity

The former husband of Khloe Kardashian is celebrating after defeating Ojani Noa, his latest opponent in the celebrity boxing match in Miami, Florida over the weekend.

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian's ex, Lamar Odom, has chalked up another "Celebrity Boxing" win by beating up Jennifer Lopez's former husband on Saturday night (02Oct21).

The former basketball player was declared the winner over Ojani Noa following a three-round exhibition clash in Miami, Florida.

Lamar previously beat up Aaron Carter in June, knocking the pop star out in the second round of their fight night.

Odom's next boxing challenge might be coming from rapper Benzino, who was calling the fight ringside for FITE.

"I wasn't impressed with that fight," Benzino yelled in the ring following the bout, "I want a shot at the champ!"

Lamar Odom's NBA career ended amid his struggle with substance abuse, which also led to his divorce from Khloe Kardashian.

Back in 2017, he said he lost his purpose after leaving Los Angeles Lakers. "That trade from the Lakers basically ended my career and purpose," he said. "I was never really myself ever again. Being in L.A., the structure, the people I knew, it hurt leaving. I had great memories with the Lakers, with Kobe and Pau. That was a special time in my life."

"I got traded the season after we lost to Dallas in the playoffs, and I had won Sixth Man of the Year for the team. To trade me after winning Sixth Man of the Year … what else do I got to do? Why?"

"I think about it all the time, about how much I had left in the tank. I had issues going on. But barring injury, could I play in the NBA today? I could play. I should still be playing."