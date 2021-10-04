 
 

Kacey Musgraves Heats Up 'SNL' With Nude Performance and Bares Her Emotions

NBC
The 'Golden Girl' singer strips off for 'Saturday Night Live' and delivers an emotional performance with just a pair of boots without any other stitch of clothing.

  • Oct 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kacey Musgraves bared it all for a cheeky performance on "Saturday Night Live" at the weekend (02Oct21), appearing to play wearing nothing but cowboy boots and a carefully-placed guitar.

The country singer helped open SNL's 47th season by performing two songs from her recently released album "Star-Crossed", and the first, "Justified", really raised eyebrows.

Perched cross-legged on a stool, Kacey appeared to be naked from the boots up, covering up her modesty with her guitar.

Teasing her performance, Musgraves tweeted a screengrab of a scene from the movie "Forrest Gump", in which Robin Wright's character, Jenny, performs naked onstage.

The singer, who recently divorced her husband Ruston Kelly, previously revealed she took inspirations from Greek tragedy for her new album.

"I love the definition of 'star-crossed' because it's two people who love each other so much," she explained, "but they just cannot make it work because even the universe is against them. I resonate a lot with that with my personal story and what I've been through."

"My last album is what people know me for," she noted. "They see me as this starry-eyed, rose-coloured glasses kinda girl; the Golden Hour girl. Well, here I come with a post-divorce album, bursting the f**king bubble."

The "SNL" episode was hosted by Owen Wilson who delivered a laid-back monologue while poking fun at bad reviews. "I only read the good ones. I really find that the bad ones, they don't really speak to me in the same way," he quipped.

Kacey Musgraves Faced Pain of Divorce With Guided Magic Mushrooms Trip

Kacey Musgraves Admits to Sob Uncontrollably When Seeking Inspiration to Write 'Camera Roll'

Kacey Musgraves Takes Inspirations From Greek Tragedy for New Album Amid Divorce

Kacey Musgraves and New Beau Cole Schafer Confirm Romance With PDA-Packed Instagram Photo

Officials Issue Warning as 27 People Test Positive for COVID-19 After Luke Bryan's Concert
Randy Travis to Receive Lifetime Award at 2021 CMT Artists of the Year

Ann Wilson Defends Vaccine Policy for Bandmates and Crew

Ozzy Osbourne Enlists Iconic Guitarists for New LP, LCD Soundsystem Reunite for NY Residency

John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen Treat Fans to First Duet 'Wasted Days'

Brandi Carlile Would Love to Fill in Chris Cornell's Spot as Soundgarden's Singer

Sugababes Surprise Fans With Release of 20th Anniversary Edition of 'One Touch'

Zoe Kravitz Reflects on Karl Glusman Divorce on New Music: Breakups Are Sad but Beautiful

Grimes Talks About Elon Musk Split in New Song 'Love': 'F**king Sucks to Be Awake'

Cancer Free Mark Hoppus to Make Stage Return on Travis Barker's House of Horrors Concert

David Lee Roth Announces Retirement, Plans to Bid Farewell With Las Vegas Shows

Snippet of Jesy Nelson's New Song With Nicki Minaj Leaks

Jason Aldean Remembers Route 91 Family on 4th Anniversary of Vegas Massacre

