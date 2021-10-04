Kacey Musgraves Heats Up 'SNL' With Nude Performance and Bares Her Emotions

NBC Music

The 'Golden Girl' singer strips off for 'Saturday Night Live' and delivers an emotional performance with just a pair of boots without any other stitch of clothing.

AceShowbiz - Kacey Musgraves bared it all for a cheeky performance on "Saturday Night Live" at the weekend (02Oct21), appearing to play wearing nothing but cowboy boots and a carefully-placed guitar.

The country singer helped open SNL's 47th season by performing two songs from her recently released album "Star-Crossed", and the first, "Justified", really raised eyebrows.

Perched cross-legged on a stool, Kacey appeared to be naked from the boots up, covering up her modesty with her guitar.

Teasing her performance, Musgraves tweeted a screengrab of a scene from the movie "Forrest Gump", in which Robin Wright's character, Jenny, performs naked onstage.

The singer, who recently divorced her husband Ruston Kelly, previously revealed she took inspirations from Greek tragedy for her new album.

"I love the definition of 'star-crossed' because it's two people who love each other so much," she explained, "but they just cannot make it work because even the universe is against them. I resonate a lot with that with my personal story and what I've been through."

"My last album is what people know me for," she noted. "They see me as this starry-eyed, rose-coloured glasses kinda girl; the Golden Hour girl. Well, here I come with a post-divorce album, bursting the f**king bubble."

The "SNL" episode was hosted by Owen Wilson who delivered a laid-back monologue while poking fun at bad reviews. "I only read the good ones. I really find that the bad ones, they don't really speak to me in the same way," he quipped.