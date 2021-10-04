'No Time to Die' Breaks Record With International Opening, 'Carnage' Rules Domestic Box Office

Universal Pictures/Sony Pictures Movie

The latest James Bond movie fronted by Daniel Craig has shattered record overseas with $119 million while the 'Venom' sequel led by Tom Hardy dominates U.S. market.

AceShowbiz - Daniel Craig's final James Bond movie, "No Time to Die", has shattered global box office expectations with a $119 million (£87.8 million) opening weekend.

The blockbuster, which has yet to open in China and America, made its debut in 54 territories over the weekend and made a clear statement that the box office is back after the COVID pandemic shutdown.

The 25th Bond adventure becomes the first Hollywood title of the pandemic era to cross the $100 million (£73.8 million) mark in its global launch without ticket sales from China, the largest box office territory in the world.

It debuts in North America on Friday (08Oct21).

In the U.K. and Ireland, "No Time to Die" picked up $11.4 million (£8.4 million) on Saturday alone - the highest box office single day for any film in the Bond franchise. It also set best opening weekend records for a Bond film in 24 countries, including Japan, Germany, Sweden, and Italy.

Directed by Cary Fukunaga, the film marks Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing as 007.

"Venom" sequel, "Let There Be Carnage", also opened big around the world, becoming the first movie in 18 months to break $90 million (£66.5 million) in its debut weekend. Tom Hardy's film, directed by Andy Serkis, opening to $13.8 million (£10.2 million) in Russia to give Sony bosses their biggest launch of all-time in that market.

Meanwhile, Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" revamp passed the $100 million (£73.8 million) mark internationally over the weekend. The much-anticipated sci-fi epic opens in North America later this month.