Professor Green's New Fiancee Karima McAdams Flaunts Diamond Ring Following Engagement

The 'Jungle' hitmaker is taking his relationship with his baby mama to the next level, seven months after the lovebirds welcomed their first child together.

Oct 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Professor Green is heading down the aisle again after proposing to actress girlfriend Karima McAdams.

The rapper has asked McAdams to be his second wife, seven months after the couple welcomed their first child.

Karima took to Instagram on Saturday (02Oct21) to share a romantic black-and-white photo of her new fiance planting a kiss on her cheek as she showed off her new ring.

The "Jungle" hitmaker, real name Stephen Manderson, also shared the news on his social media page, posting a stunning shot of his bride-to-be and the caption, "You call me easy love. I call you my gorgeous thing. Loving me isn't always easy, but you are always gorgeous."

The actress replied, reminding the rapper the photo was intended for "your nan," prompting him to respond, "It was between this and the one where you're using the headstand thing naked - thought it best not to show that to the world. Great pic though!"

Professor Green was previously married to reality TV star Millie Mackintosh.

They split in 2016.

The rapper and his new fiancee, who welcomed Slimane Ray Manderson in March (21), first started dating in 2019 and made their public debut at the Glastonbury Festival that summer.

Karima, who is half Moroccan and half Irish, is best known for her role in the spy series "Deep State", alongside "Game of Thrones" actor Joe Dempsie.