The Lathums Debut Atop U.K. Albums Chart
Alex Moore and his bandmates have scored No. 1 album as they bow at the top spot in U.K. weekly albums countdown with their latest record titled 'How Beautiful Life Can Be'.

  • Oct 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Lathums have hit the top of the U.K. albums chart with their debut release.

"How Beautiful Life Can Be" outsold Public Service Broadcasting's "Bright Magic" and Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" to reach the summit.

The Lathums frontman Alex Moore says, "We're four friends from Wigan (England) who just love making music and are at number one with our debut album. It'll take a while for this one to sink in. It proves what's possible for young, British artists with a pure-at-heart ambition to reach people with songs like ours, making friends every step along the way and finding that dreams can come true."

"How Beautiful Life Can Be is about seeing the good in things, holding on and coming through difficult times with a smile at the end. Today our smiles couldn't be any wider. Thank you."

"Bright Magic" debuts at two while Drake's former number one drops to three. "Sour" by Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X's "Montero" round out the new top five.

Meanwhile, in the Official Singles Chart, Ed Sheeran has bagged his third week at number one with "Shivers" as "Cold Heart" by Sir Elton John and Dua Lipa holds on to second place and "My Universe" - Coldplay's collaboration with BTS - is a new entry at three.

"My Universe" is taken from new album "Music of the Spheres" which is scheduled to be released by Chris Martin and his bandmates later this month.

