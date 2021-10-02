 
 

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021: Remy Ma Gets Risque in Sexy Cutouts, Latto and BIA Turn Heads On Red Carpet

Also stealing the spotlight at the star-studded event, which takes place at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, are Nick Cannon and Tyler, the Creator.

  • Oct 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - BET Hip Hop Awards is finally here. Artists and entertainers flocked into the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta on Friday, October 1 to attend this year's awards, with Remy Ma, Latto (previously known as Mulatto) and BIA turning heads on the red carpet.

Remy left little to the imagination at the Friday event as she rocked sexy orange cutouts that allowed her to flash some skin. To complete her look, the 41-year-old wore sparkling high-heeled shoes and big hoop earrings.

Latto, on the other hand, exposed her cleavage in a black jacket that featured wide cuts at its top portion. The "Queen of Da Souf" artist paired her top with a matching short skirt and heels.

As for BIA, she made a statement in a sexy black bodysuit that she covered with a zebra print coat. She also finished off her outfit with matching thigh-high boots and a jewel-encrusted necklace that bore her stage name. Ari Fletcher also stood out in black latex and sheer minidress.

  See also...

Also stealing the spotlight on the red carpet was Nick Cannon. The rapper/comedian/TV host opted to go with golden armor, striped boxers and a white bathrobe. He accessorized the look with Christmas-themed socks, Crocs, red sunglasses and a hat.

Meanwhile, Tyler, the Creator recreated his "Lumberjack" music video by bringing a multi-colored suitcase. For the outfit, he sported a light yellow silk shirt that featured a bright orange collar, brown pants, black shoes and a fuzzy orange hunter's cap.

Keeping it simple was Nelly, who donned a camouflage button-up jacket, matching shorts and a pair of white sneakers. On the red carpet, the "Just a Dream" hitmaker posed for the camera with the likes of Young Thug, who wore a colorful jacket and silver pants, as well as Gunna, who sported a brown jacket and matching pants.

